Apparently, 10 games are all some Ole Miss fans need to decide Pete Golding isn’t the right man to lead the Rebels.

After Sunday’s 24-17 loss to Oklahoma, calls for significant changes at the top of the program are growing. They’ve ranged from telling Golding to pack his bags to changing coordinators and some even suggest Golding step down to defensive coordinator and someone else to be the head coach.

That’s quite the overreaction to one disappointing season and it’s not even over yet.

Before Ole Miss makes any decisions it might regret, there’s a history lesson worth revisiting. It involves another former Alabama defensive coordinator who took over an SEC program without any previous head coaching experience.

You might have heard of him. His name is Kirby Smart.

Smart took over Georgia in 2016 after serving as Nick Saban’s defensive coordinator at Alabama. He inherited a program that had won 10 games the previous season, but expectations in Athens were considerably higher than that.

Sound familiar?

Smart’s first season wasn’t exactly a memorable one. Georgia finished 8-5 overall and 4-4 in the SEC. The Bulldogs lost at home to Vanderbilt, needed a late comeback to beat Missouri and barely survived against Nicholls State, winning 26-24.

And here’s something Ole Miss fans might remember: The Rebels absolutely demolished Georgia 45-14 in Oxford that season.

Through his first 10 games, Smart was 6-4 overall and 4-4 in SEC play.

Guess what Golding’s record is through his first 10 regular-season games?

6-4 overall and 4-4 in the SEC.

Now imagine if Georgia’s administration had decided after that first season that Smart wasn’t cut out to be a head coach. What if the Bulldogs had fired him or decided he was better suited to being a defensive coordinator?

Where would Georgia football be today?

We’ll never know the answer, but we do know what happened because Georgia gave Smart an opportunity to build his program.

The following season, the Bulldogs went 13-2, won the SEC championship and played for a national championship. A few years later, Georgia won back-to-back national titles in 2021 and 2022.

Smart is now considered one of the best coaches in college football.

None of this means Golding is destined to become the next Kirby Smart. It doesn’t even mean he will be a successful head coach at Ole Miss.

But it should serve as a reminder of how foolish it can be to judge a coach’s future based on one season.

And yes, Ole Miss fans have every right to be disappointed.

The Rebels entered this season expecting to compete for another College Football Playoff berth. Instead, they’re 6-4 with two regular-season games remaining and their playoff hopes effectively gone.

The defense has been inconsistent. The offense has struggled to establish a running game. Injuries have taken their toll, and there have been plenty of questionable coaching decisions along the way.

Nobody is asking fans to be satisfied with a disappointing season. Nobody is suggesting they lower their expectations, either.

But there’s a difference between demanding better results and demanding a new head coach every time things don’t go according to plan.

Georgia understood that difference in 2016.

And something tells me Georgia fans are awfully glad it did.