Ole Miss’ opening drives are predictable and so are the results

Well, so much for fixing that.

A week after pointing out how terrible Ole Miss has been on its opening offensive possessions, the Rebels went out Sunday against Oklahoma and did absolutely nothing that perspective.

Three plays. Six yards. Another punt.

Shekai Mills-Knight gained three yards on first down. Trinidad Chambliss threw an incomplete pass on second down before gaining three yards himself on third down.

And just like that, Ole Miss’ offense was headed back to the sideline.

Sound familiar?

Through 10 games this season, the Rebels have gained a grand total of 105 yards on their opening possessions. That includes a 75-yard touchdown drive against Charlotte.

Take that one drive away and the numbers become almost unbelievable.

Thirty yards. Nine games. Thirty-three offensive plays. That’s an average of just 3.3 yards per opening possession and less than one yard per play.

Six of Ole Miss’ 10 opening possessions have been three-and-outs. Eight have ended with punts. The Rebels have scored exactly once, against Charlotte.

Those aren’t numbers that should be associated with an offense featuring Trinidad Chambliss and the talent Ole Miss has at its disposal.

So, what’s the problem?

Chambliss was asked that question after Sunday’s 24-17 loss to Oklahoma.

“Honestly, it’s just not executing,” he said. “We’ve got to execute better. Me, as a quarterback, I’ve got to put guys in a better position.”

That’s a fair assessment. Players have to execute the plays they’re given.

Chambliss says execution is the problem, and he’s not wrong.

But what about the play-calling?

Here’s something interesting. In each of Ole Miss’ last four games, the Rebels have opened with the exact same sequence of play calls.

Run. Pass. Pass.

That’s what happened against Texas, Auburn, Georgia and Oklahoma. Chambliss scrambled on third down against Oklahoma, but it was originally a passing play.

Four games. The same opening sequence. Three three-and-outs and one five-play possession that ended with a punt.

At what point does that become a play-calling problem, too?

Opposing defensive coordinators spend countless hours studying tendencies. And Ole Miss certainly appears to have developed one that’s becoming awfully easy to recognize.

That doesn’t excuse poor execution. But if the players aren’t executing the plays being called, perhaps it’s time to try calling something different.

After 10 games, there’s plenty of evidence that whatever Ole Miss is doing to start games isn’t working. Which brings us to something Pete Golding said Sunday.

At the end of his postgame press conference, Golding was asked a question that specifically mentioned Baker’s first season as offensive coordinator and Golding’s responsibilities as both head coach and defensive play-caller.

His response was interesting.

“Everything’s on the table, obviously,” Golding said.

He then spent the rest of his answer discussing the difficulties of balancing his own responsibilities, how the staff was structured and the importance of evaluating what’s best for the program moving forward.

What he didn’t do was offer an evaluation of Baker.

Now, maybe that’s reading too much into an answer that also specifically asked Golding about his defensive play-calling duties.

It’s entirely possible Golding forgot about the offensive part of the question when answering.

But it’s also fair to wonder whether Golding has already started thinking about potential changes to his coaching staff this offseason.

There’s no indication he’s decided to replace Baker. And one press conference answer certainly isn’t enough to conclude that’s going to happen.

Still, when Golding says everything is on the table, shouldn’t that include the offensive coordinator?

Baker’s offense has shown it can be productive. The Rebels have put up impressive numbers at different points this season.

But the inability to consistently start games with any sort of offensive success has become impossible to ignore.

Golding has already acknowledged the importance of evaluating his own responsibilities and whether the current arrangement is sustainable.

That same evaluation should extend to every aspect of the coaching staff.

Maybe the solution is better execution. Maybe it’s a different approach to opening possessions. Maybe it’s a combination of both.

Whatever the answer, Ole Miss has spent 10 games demonstrating that the current formula isn’t working.

And simply asking the players to execute better hasn’t been enough to fix it.