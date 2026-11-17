Ole Miss has two regular-season games remaining, but the Rebels’ injury problems aren’t going away anytime soon.

During his Tuesday press conference, coach Pete Golding provided updates on several injured players ahead of Saturday’s home game against Wofford. The biggest concerns remain at running back, where the Rebels could be without their top two options for the rest of the regular season.

Kewan Lacy won’t return this season. The sophomore running back underwent a procedure on his injured shoulder last week in Dallas and had a follow-up appointment Tuesday. Golding said Lacy should return to Oxford on Wednesday, but his playing season is over.

Meanwhile, freshman running back Shekai Mills-Knight is dealing with a high ankle injury suffered during Sunday’s loss to Oklahoma.

Mills-Knight started the game and showed some promise before aggravating his ankle. He underwent X-rays at halftime and was unable to return.

“We’re still evaluating the Shekai situation,” Golding said. “With it being a high ankle, we’ll probably be week to week with that. To be honest with you, I think that’s a game-time decision at best, probably for this week.”

That doesn’t necessarily rule Mills-Knight out for the Egg Bowl or a postseason appearance, but Golding didn’t sound particularly optimistic about his immediate availability.

There is some good news for the running back room, though.

Makhi Frazier is expected to return this week after a thumb injury kept him out of the Oklahoma game. Golding said the injury was particularly concerning because of Frazier’s responsibilities in pass protection.

“I would expect him to be available,” Golding said.

That would give Ole Miss another option alongside Joshua Dye, who stepped into a larger role Sunday after Mills-Knight went down.

Golding praised Dye’s performance, particularly his work in pass protection, although he acknowledged that the running back would probably like to have a dropped pass back.

“I thought Josh came in there and gave us a little bit of a spark,” Golding said. “He’s a guy that’s consistently done it right and a guy that we know we can count on.”

Other Ole Miss injury updates

The injury concerns extend well beyond the backfield, with Golding providing updates on several defensive players and offensive linemen.

Patrick Kutas, offensive lineman: Will remain out against Wofford. Golding didn’t provide a specific timeline for his return.

Sharif Denson, defensive back: Played against Oklahoma with a broken thumb and underwent surgery afterward. Golding expects him to miss Saturday’s game.

Kam Franklin, defensive lineman: Will be held out against Wofford. Golding is hopeful he can return for the Egg Bowl against Mississippi State.

Keaton Thomas, linebacker: Recovering from knee and ankle injuries that required a procedure. Golding indicated a bowl game would be the earliest realistic opportunity for his return.

Edwin Joseph, defensive back: Remains week to week but resumed “ground running” last week. Golding said he would get Joseph back into game action as soon as he’s medically cleared.

With the College Football Playoff no longer a possibility, Ole Miss has an opportunity to give younger players more experience over its final regular-season games.

But Golding made it clear Tuesday that developing younger players won’t take priority over winning.

“Number one is to put the best guys out there to win the football game,” Golding said. “I’ve got a job to do, right? We’ve got to finish this thing the right way.”

For now, that means finding enough healthy players to finish the season, particularly at running back.