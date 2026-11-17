Pete Golding has never shied away from speaking his mind or the truth as the Ole Miss head coach.

Tuesday’s press conference was no different.

“I think when you look at this point in the year, how have you managed the roster from an injury standpoint?” Golding said. “When you look at going on the road in the SEC and you’ve got $8 million on the out list, you know what I’m saying? Some other guys have got to be able to step up and take advantage of those opportunities.”

That’s an eye-popping number and a blunt reminder about the current state of college football.

Golding also provided an injury update to most of those players, too, during the press conference while also discussing the team’s response to the setback in Norman and praised veterans who have continued to play through injuries as Ole Miss heads into Senior Day.

Here’s everything Golding said at Tuesday’s press conference:

Pete Golding, Head coach

Q: On Joshua Dye’s game vs. Oklahoma and the state of the running back room…

Golding: Yeah, I thought, starting with Shekai, I thought Shekai played really well early, and then he bumped up the ankle a little bit and got X-rayed at halftime. I thought Josh came in there and gave us a little bit of a spark. I think he probably wants one play back, the one drop out of the backfield. But he’s a guy that’s consistently done it right and a guy that we know we can count on to do things right, both in protection and in the run game. So I think it was good for him to get in. I thought he came in and responded. It didn’t feel different. It didn’t look different. When you actually look at the stats, we rushed for more per play than they did. When you look at the game, you wouldn’t have thought that coming out of it, but that’s what it was. I was impressed with Shekai’s toughness. I think he’s a different back than we’ve seen this year with his ability to fall forward. But I was proud of Josh, how he got in there and competed, both in the run game and in protection. They gave us a bunch of different looks, a lot of seven-up stuff. His ability to catch the ball out of the backfield needs to be a little more consistent, but he had a couple of those as well.

On injuries to Shekai Mills-Knight and Makhi Frazier…

Golding: Yeah, we’re still evaluating the Shekai situation, with it being a high ankle. So we’ll probably be week to week with that. To be honest with you, I think that’s a game-time decision at best, probably for this week. The Makhi piece was a thumb last week. That was a concern from a protection standpoint and all those things. So hopefully that shouldn’t be an issue this week at all. I would expect him to be available.

On team’s response after loss to Oklahoma…

Golding: Obviously, walking off the field, we talked about the disappointment component of it, and we just, to be honest with you, kind of hit them right in the face after the game. I mean, this is life, man. It doesn’t always go as planned. You’re going to have adversity, and when you get punched in the face, how are you going to respond? We gave them off yesterday, getting back, and we brought them in this morning and really evaluated the tape of the things that we’ve got to correct and clean up. But to me, this is strictly going to be based on the character and the competitive character of who we really are. That was my challenge to them. This is going to happen a lot in your life, man. It’s not going to go exactly like you think, and you’re going to get punched in the face, whether that’s your marriage, whether that’s being a parent, whether that’s your job. I think the mistake that a lot of us make is, you always say there’s that fork in the road. To me, there’s never a fork. You don’t have the option of going two directions. There’s one road, and it’s hard and it’s not easy, but it takes mental toughness. I think that’s the one thing we’ve talked about with this group consistently throughout the year. The choices and decisions that we make, they don’t only affect me. They affect everybody in this room. I think when you look at some of the games that haven’t ended the way we wanted them to, whether it’s offense, defense or special teams, a lot of the things that come up, it’s one of the 11 guys that made a choice to not do it the right way, or from a coaching perspective, not having them in the right place. But I think that was the biggest thing. My selling point to them is that this is a life lesson right now. It’s not always going to go the way we want it to. You’ve got to really look back and evaluate and look in the mirror. Did we do everything that we potentially could control prior to it to give ourselves our best shot? I think for some of these weeks, we didn’t. I think that’s been the frustrating part for all of us. There’s been times that it’s looked exactly how it’s supposed to, this is what it should be, and here’s the result and the consistency in that. But I think a lot of that’s based on the decision-making and the choices that we all make Monday through Friday.

On SEC parity…

Golding: Yeah, I mean, there’s no surprise to me in this league after I’ve been in it 10 years. You’ve got to show up week in and week out. There’s so much more to it as far as who’s available, who’s healthy, where the game is being played. There’s a lot that goes into this league. I think when the talent starts getting close, the difference in this league has always been one-possession games. I think to win this league, be successful and make the playoffs, you’ve got to find a way to win one-possession games. I think it’s no different when you look at the 2024 season compared to the 2023 season. All those 10-win seasons, regardless of where you’re at in the SEC, you’re going to go back and look at those one-possession games and how you somehow found a way to make a play to win the game. We’ve not been able to do that this year when you think about Texas and when you think about this one. I think the difference right now is kind of the difference in the games. You look at Texas, and then you look up in this one and it’s 14-0. You never felt like, at least I never felt like defensively, “Oh man, here we go.” It was never that feeling. It felt like we had control of the game. We messed up a couple of third downs to give them a touchdown early, and then the punt return hits, and you look up and it’s 14-0 with the weather and all that type of stuff. You make it really hard for yourself. You never expect them to play perfect. You’re not going to play perfect. But some of those mistakes that we’ve made in those games have been catastrophic, and it just felt like you could never get momentum. To be honest with you, a lot of those years, in my opinion, that you’ve made those runs, there’s sometimes a call here or the ball bounces here. You can still do things right and not have the success that you want as well. I think sometimes the ball’s got to bounce your way a little bit, which hasn’t felt that way this year for some reason, but we haven’t helped ourselves with it. I think there is a lot of parity now based on the structure of the portal and everything else, to your point. It’s very much more of an NFL model. There are very rarely any of those guys that are undefeated, much less this season, much less right now. You look at all those rosters. So you’ve got to find a way from a coaching perspective to get them up every week, have really good plans, hold them accountable and develop the right habits throughout the week. I think the guys that are doing that better on a consistent basis are giving themselves the best chance.

On impact of travel problems on the Rebels…

Golding: Yeah, I think that kind of goes back to the mental toughness component of things. It goes back to the mindset we’ve been looking for all year that I think you have to have to play championship football. Put your energy and focus on the things that you can control. I think so many times we focus on the outside noise and other things that we really have no control over, and then our focus is off of what’s important. It’s the focus and attention to detail to do my job on a consistent basis. So I don’t think that had a lot to do with it because I felt like on Saturday when they came back in, I almost felt like there was a different energy. Kind of like I said after the game, it broke up the monotony of the week. It was a little bit different. It felt very COVID. I thought there was a little new energy within the team. So I don’t think that had as much to do with it. I think when you look at this point in the year, how have you managed the roster from an injury standpoint? When you look at going on the road in the SEC and you’ve got $8 million on the out list, you know what I’m saying? Some other guys have got to be able to step up and take advantage of those opportunities. I think we had some guys that did, and I think we had some guys that didn’t. So I don’t think it was as much of the travel component as it was the execution piece. I think there’s a piece, no different than the NFL, when you invest in certain guys at certain positions and they’re not available, it’s different, right? You want to have guys behind them and have them ready to roll, and they’ve got to step up. But there’s a reason why guys make different amounts of money and all those types of things. I think everybody’s going through that this year. I’ve seen the stats on the injuries this year. I know it’s been talked about a bunch, but I don’t put anything on the traveling component of it, to be honest with you.

On Brycen Sanders’ toughness…

Golding: Yeah, I think that’s what I mentioned to this group this morning. There’s a lot in this group that are like that. The Brycens of the world and the Kutases of the world that are tough, competitive, love football and will do anything for their teammates. He’s a guy that a lot of people probably wouldn’t have run out there for the first snap based on what he had and how banged up that thing was and what it looked like the last couple of weeks. But he’s a guy, to me, whose investment is different than a lot of these other guys. He came here right out of high school. We’ve got senior week coming up this week, right? It’s the senior game. I was looking at the stat, and they’re 40-11 right now, that group, and they have the opportunity to go win three more. They’ll be the winningest class in the history of the program. This place means something to him, and he’s put a lot into this. I think he knew what was on the line to go out there and compete for his teammates, compete for Ole Miss and the fans and the alumni, to give ourselves an opportunity to continue to compete for a championship. So dude’s a warrior, man. He’s wired the right way. He loves this place. He loves the game. He’s going to give everything he’s got, regardless of whether he’s 100 percent or not. We need more like him.

On injury updates to Shariff Denson and Patrick Kutas…

Golding: Yeah, obviously, I think Kutas will definitely still be out this week. Sharif had a broken thumb, and so last week he had a decision to make. Could he get it fixed last week and sit out the game, or get it fixed after the game and play the game? He chose to play for his team, which I really appreciate. He played his butt off. It wasn’t perfect, but he played a heck of a game. So he’s had surgery since then. We got the thumb fixed, so he’ll probably be out this week as well.

On senior class…

Golding: Well, I think a lot of them, too, man, because coming over here in 2023, I’ve been with the guys who came here out of high school through this run. I didn’t have the same relationship with them prior to that, especially the ones on the other side of the ball. Then there are so many other previous relationships with guys you bring in through the portal and all those types of things. I think one of the things about this place, to me, and that’s what I told the guys this morning, is there’s a real piece to an elite program. I’ve told you all this before, that it’s not always about when you’ve got your cleats on. Elite programs, in my opinion, are designed for when you take your cleats off. I think that’s what’s so special about this place and the people, and I think this day is no different. I think the culmination for the fans and their appreciation of what it’s been like for them to play in the Vaught in front of unbelievable crowds, and what the people in this town, this community and obviously this school have done for them. I think there’s going to be a real appreciation from the fans for what this group’s done for them and to be able to go out of here the winningest class in the history of the program. I think Senior Day is a little different now than it used to be. Those used to be fourth- and fifth-year guys, and some of them now have potentially done it somewhere else, too. But for those who came out of high school and did it the right way and stayed committed, I think it’s a sign of resiliency, especially in today’s age. I think it’s an understanding of what this place could do for them for the next 40 to 50 years, which I think is awesome to see. So I’m just really happy for them to be able to experience it.

On injury updates for Kam Franklin, Keaton Thomas, Edwin Joseph and Frazier…

Golding: Yeah, Edwin obviously is still week to week. He did ground running last week, so we’ll monitor that throughout the week. Obviously, if he’s able to go, we’ll get him back out there in a game environment. It’s been a long time since he’s played, so that isn’t one that we’ll wait on if he’s cleared to go. Keaton’s going to be down for a while with the knee and the ankle and going in and getting that thing fixed like he did. So I don’t foresee him. I think that one would probably be the bowl game at best for Keaton Thomas, depending upon when it is. Just playing these three within a 14-day window, based on what they have, is really tough. So I think those guys would be the bowl game. And who’s the other one? Yeah, Kam. We’ll monitor Kam. We’ll shut him down this week for sure and try to get him back for the Egg Bowl, which I assume he’d be available.

On comparing college football to the NFL…

Golding: I think the difference in the model between the NFL and college, to me, is the responsibility of the head coach, in my opinion. Number one is to put the best guys out there to win the football game. I’ve got a job to do, right? We’ve got to finish this thing the right way. I think that’s a mentality regardless of who you play or where you play. I think guys who are doing things right on and off the field, obviously, you need to see more of them. I think that’s what the purpose of these games is. No disrespect to Wofford. They’re a good football team and all that, but there’s a reason those guys went there and a reason guys went here. So hopefully this is an opportunity for some of those other guys to get in-game experience, to really get a good feel for where they’re at and where their development is moving forward. A lot of the injuries have created opportunities for a lot of those guys anyway. You look up even in that first quarter against Oklahoma, you’ve got three true freshmen out there. You’ve got Jayden Curtis playing three-technique. You’ve got Landon Barnes playing five-technique. You’ve got Dorian Barney at corner. So you’ve already got three true freshmen out there in a game like that. This isn’t like it’s for a 1-AA team. I think a lot of the injuries and kind of where you’re at, some of those freshmen who have unique ability have been playing anyway. But I think definitely this is an opportunity for some of those younger guys to go in and show what they can do with their opportunity, and I think it’s important for them to play well.

On Deuce Alexander’s season…

Golding: Yeah, I think up and down. I think he’s been banged up a little bit. I think he’s one of the most explosive players we have. I’ve said his comparison to me has always been Jamo. I think his A-to-B is elite. He’s got elite top-end speed. I think he presents a lot of problems for defenses. I think when you become that type of player and you have early success, games become harder for you because they’ve got plans for you. I think that’s why it’s really, really important, especially at that position, to have multiple guys who present problems. You’ve got to be able to run the football as well, to change pictures and do different things to create some of the ones you want. But I think the consistency of catching the football hasn’t always been what it should be. He’ll be the first one to tell you that. But I love Deuce. He’s one of the most explosive players that we have. He’s got an extremely bright future. He’s a vertical threat for us, and I think a big piece moving forward is that he’s going to have a lot of opportunity. I think he needs to play well these next couple of games, and he’s got to really evaluate, all right, what’s this NFL thing look like? Where are my draftable grades at? What’s realistic and what’s not? But I think he’s super explosive. I think he’ll become more consistent, and he knows that. But he’s a really good player for us.

On reserve players getting more playing time this week…

Golding: Yeah, I’ve been in several of these in this league. You still go into the game with the right preparation and the right mindset, like this is an SEC game to start the game. Hopefully, you challenge your guys that we’ve got a mindset around here, spot the ball, regardless of who we play or where we play, to come out there and make it look like what it’s supposed to. Hopefully, if you do that and get it into a position where you’re in control, then you create a lot of opportunity for other guys to really get in-game film of them in certain situations. I think it’s really important now with what this model has gone to. A lot of coaches take a lot of flak in postgame after some of these games based on the flow of the game. Why are you still throwing it? Why are you still doing that? There’s a real piece now of, hey, you’ve got to know what you have, right? And the ability to retain and all those types of things. On the other piece of it, a lot of these guys work their butt off all year, and they have the right to get the opportunity to go in there and compete and run the offense and play defense and all that. So hopefully it gets to a point where those guys who can play winning football in this league have the opportunity to go into a game and show that and display that for them and for us. I think that’s a really important piece, to get it to that point.