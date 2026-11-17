There’s no getting around the disappointment of what happened Sunday in Norman, Okla.

Ole Miss entered the season expecting to return to the College Football Playoff. Instead, the Rebels have lost three of their last four games, and their playoff hopes are officially over.

It’s not where anyone expected Ole Miss to be in mid-November.

But the Rebels still have two regular-season games and a bowl game ahead of them. Those games won’t carry the same stakes everyone envisioned when the season began, but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing left to play for.

At least that’s the message coming from the players.

“Obviously, everybody is just kind of at a point right now where we can either go into our shell or we can muscle up and just finish out the season the best we can,” receiver Caleb Odom said Tuesday.

For Odom, that means trying to finish with nine wins, which would require victories against Wofford, Mississippi State and whoever Ole Miss faces in its bowl game.

Linebacker Tah’j Butler acknowledged that moving forward hasn’t been easy, especially considering how much the Rebels expected to accomplish, but he pointed to something coach Pete Golding told the team after the Oklahoma loss.

“If you love football, then you’re going to come to play regardless of what the situation is,” Butler said, repeating Golding’s message.

Running back Joshua Dye understands the value of opportunity better than most.

After spending much of the season waiting behind other running backs, Dye got his chance against Oklahoma when injuries forced him into a larger role.

“Really just embracing the process, embracing the suck, because no one wants to lose and then come back the next day,” Dye said. “But we’re encouraged every single day to keep pushing and strive for the best.”

Even when a team’s biggest goals are no longer attainable, individual opportunities still matter.

Maybe it’s time to play without the pressure

Perhaps the most interesting comments Tuesday came from Odom when he was asked whether the pressure of the season’s expectations had finally disappeared.

“Honestly, that’s kind of the mindset we should have had this whole time,” Odom said. “I don’t think anybody puts any pressure on us but ourselves.”

He suggested the Rebels might have benefited from playing more freely and worrying less about expectations.

And he acknowledged that even he wasn’t immune.

“I would be lying if I said I didn’t feel pressure or feel those expectations at some point this year,” Odom said.

It’s fair to wonder whether that pressure contributed to some of the inconsistency Ole Miss has shown this season. But the Rebels can’t change any of that now.

What they can do is decide how they want to finish.