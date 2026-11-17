The NFL season is past the midway point, and a number of former Rebels continue to carve out bigger roles across the league.

Week 10 saw several Ole Miss products make their presence felt, from Laquon Treadwell’s first touchdown of the season to Tre Harris posting another productive outing for the Chargers and D.K. Metcalf finding the end zone in Pittsburgh’s loss to Cincinnati.

Here’s a look at how former Rebels performed around the NFL this week.

Rebels in the NFL

Washington Commanders 24, New York Giants 21

N/a

Detroit Lions 35, New England Patriots 10

Patriots

#77 Ben Brown, OL

Last week: Inactive due to a knee injury.

Season stats: Seven games played, including four starts.

#1 A.J. Brown, WR

Last week: Two receptions for 27 yards and no touchdowns.

Season stats: 11 receptions for 128 yards and no touchdowns in four games.

Kansas City Chiefs 35, Atlanta Falcons 13

Chiefs

#61 Diego Pounds, OL

Last week: Made his NFL regular-season debut, playing five offensive snaps.

Season stats: One game played, no starts.

Falcons

#51 Jared Ivey, LB

Last week: Did not play. Was on the Falcons’ practice squad.

Season stats: Eight total tackles and one sack in seven games.

Cleveland Browns 27, Houston Texans 24

Browns

#54 Sam Williams, DE

Last week: Played 19 defensive snaps without recording a tackle or sack.

Season stats: 24 total tackles (11 solo), one sack, five tackles for loss and two passes defended.

Minnesota Vikings 30, Green Bay Packers 10

N/a

Jacksonville Jaguars 40, Tennessee Titans 23

Jaguars

#36 Jaylon Jones, CB

Last week: One solo tackle.

Season stats: Five total tackles (four solo) in four games.

Indianapolis Colts 24, Miami Dolphins 22

Colts

#44 Tahj Chambers, LB

Last week: Played 23 special teams snaps without recording a tackle.

Season stats: Two total tackles (both solo), with most of his playing time coming on special teams.

#34 Kapena Gushiken, S

Last week: Two solo tackles, one sack and one tackle for loss.

Season stats: 12 total tackles (nine solo), one sack, one tackle for loss and one pass defended.

#13 Laquon Treadwell, WR

Last week: Three receptions for 24 yards and one touchdown.

Season stats: 19 receptions for 239 yards and one touchdown.

Carolina Panthers 20, New Orleans Saints 17

Panthers

#3 Princely Umanmielen, LB

Last week: One tackle, one tackle for loss and two quarterback hits.

Season stats: 18 total tackles, three sacks and six tackles for loss.

Buffalo Bills 31, New York Jets 12

Bills

#88 Dawson Knox, TE

Last week: One reception for seven yards and no touchdowns.

Season stats: 14 receptions for 86 yards and one touchdown.

Seattle Seahawks 21, Las Vegas Raiders 13

Raiders

#92 JJ Pegues, DT

Last week: One assisted tackle and no sacks.

Season stats: Five total tackles (three solo), one forced fumble and no sacks in five games.

Los Angeles Rams 34, Arizona Cardinals 6

Cardinals

#66 Jayden Williams, OL

Last week: Inactive due to a knee injury.

Season stats: Eight games played, including four starts.

#97 Walter Nolen III, DT

Last week: Five total tackles (one solo) and no sacks.

Season stats: 25 total tackles (seven solo) and one sack.

San Francisco 49ers 46, Dallas Cowboys 40

49ers

#17 Jordan Watkins, WR

Last week: Two receptions for 49 yards and no touchdowns.

Season stats: 12 receptions for 273 yards and one touchdown.

Cowboys

#18 Jonathan Mingo, WR

Last week: Inactive due to an ankle injury.

Season stats: Four receptions for 53 yards and no touchdowns.

Cincinnati Bengals 38, Pittsburgh Steelers 18

Steelers

#4 D.K. Metcalf, WR

Last week: Two receptions for 54 yards and one touchdown.

Season stats: 35 receptions for 432 yards and two receiving touchdowns. Also has one rush for 11 yards.

Los Angeles Chargers 23, Baltimore Ravens 20

Chargers

#9 Tre Harris, WR

Last week: Five receptions for 86 yards and no touchdowns.

Season stats: 26 receptions for 348 yards and no touchdowns.

#33 Deane Leonard, CB

Last week: One solo tackle, no sacks and no interceptions.

Season stats: 10 total tackles (six solo), no sacks and no interceptions.

Bye Weeks

Chicago Bears

Denver Broncos

#1 Evan Engram, TE

Season stats: 17 receptions for 169 yards and one touchdown.

#93 D.J. Jones, DT

Season stats: 20 total tackles (seven solo), one sack, one forced fumble and one pass defended.

Philadelphia Eagles

#19 Elijah Moore, WR

Season stats: Four receptions for 17 yards and no touchdowns.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Injured Reserve

Trey Amos | CB | Washington Commanders

Jaxson Dart | QB | New York Giants

Tavius Robinson | OLB | Baltimore Ravens

De’Zhaun Stribling | WR | San Francisco 49ers

Laremy Tunsil | OT | Washington Commanders

Practice Squad