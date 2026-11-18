Turnovers.

You don’t want many in your box score, and you want your opponent to have a lot in theirs.

So far, Ole Miss has been pretty good at both.

Tuesday night’s 76-41 win over Nicholls was the latest example of how the Rebels are making turnovers a central part of their identity on both ends of the court.

Ole Miss forced 21 turnovers, committed just nine of its own and turned those extra possessions into 24 points. The Rebels also recorded 14 steals and scored 22 fast-break points.

It’s exactly the kind of basketball coach Chris Beard wants his team playing.

“It’s been a big part of our success over the years,” Beard said about limiting turnovers after Tuesday’s game. “Currently at Ole Miss, it’s kind of Captain Obvious, but we want to score. And if we give the ball to the other team, we don’t have a chance to score. We don’t have a chance to get fouled. We don’t have a chance to get an offensive rebound.”

That’s a pretty simple philosophy, but executing it consistently is another matter. So far, though, Ole Miss has done just that.

It helps that Ole Miss has multiple players capable of handling the basketball and creating scoring opportunities.

Budd Clark, Ilias Kamardine and Ben Henshall have all shown that ability through the first four games. Against Nicholls, the three combined for 14 assists.

But taking care of the basketball is only half of the equation.

The other half is forcing opponents into mistakes, something the Rebels have embraced with their aggressive defensive approach.

“I think Roman said it best. It’s part of our identity,” Beard said. “We want to be a team that tries to turn you over. And I think tonight we did a good job of that again. Early season, we’ll see how this plays out, but we have shown an ability to turn the other team over.”

And this isn’t something the coaching staff has to constantly remind its players to do.

They’ve bought into it.

“It’s a key emphasis of our team. It’s our identity,” Roman Siulepa said. “Just being able to go out there every game and force teams into more turnovers and do our part.”

Santiago Trouet echoed that mentality, adding that the Rebels wanted to make sure they didn’t relax defensively against Nicholls before heading to Maui.

Ole Miss hasn’t faced the toughest competition through its first four games, and the Rebels know that. Next week’s Maui Invitational will offer a much better indication of how effective this approach can be against higher-quality opponents.

It’ll be interesting to see whether the Rebels can continue forcing turnovers at this rate while keeping their own mistakes to a minimum.

Because that combination can make up for a lot of other shortcomings.

Ole Miss shot just 15% from three-point range Tuesday and still won by 35 points. The Rebels didn’t need to shoot particularly well because their defense created extra possessions and easy scoring opportunities.

That’s a pretty good formula for winning basketball games.

And if the Rebels can maintain that mentality against tougher competition, it’ll give them a chance to win plenty more.