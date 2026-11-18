Ole Miss about to find out how good it actually is this season.

The women’s basketball team has dominated its early-season, over-matched opponents, minus the first half against North Alabama. Three of its four wins have been by 21 points or more and the other was by 16.

But the Rebels’ next opponent won’t be overmatched.

No. 19 Ole Miss is headed north face No. 19 Ohio State (yes, they share the same ranking in the AP top 25) on Wednesday night. Tipoff in Columbus, Ohio is set for 6 p.m. on FS1.

The Buckeyes enter the contest slightly more tested than Ole Miss. They lost to No. 4 UConn, 87-55, last week on their home court.

The Rebels haven’t played a power 4 team nor have they left the confines of the SJB Pavilion. That changes Wednesday.

“I’m not going to have to pump them up for this game. They’re going to be pretty pumped up for this game,” coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said after Ole Miss’ 69-53 win against Louisiana Tech on Sunday. “They’re going to want to come out and play well, for sure, so that’s taken care of.”

Whatever happens in the game won’t definite the entire Ole Miss season. But it will show us how high Team 52’s ceiling really is.

Here’s everything you need to know about Wednesday night’s matchup of No. 19-ranked teams.

The Opponent: Ohio State

(From Ole Miss press release)

Ohio State enters Wednesday’s matchup with a 4-1 record, with its lone loss coming against UConn. The Buckeyes are averaging 84.6 points per game while holding opponents to 52.6 points per contest. Ohio State is shooting 48.0 percent from the field and owns a plus 11.6 rebounding margin through five games.

Jaloni Cambridge leads the Buckeyes with 19.6 points and 6.2 assists per game. Elsa Lemmilä adds 13.3 points and 7.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 76.9 percent from the floor. Sydney Mobley averages 11.4 points off the bench, and Ava Watson rounds out Ohio State’s double-figure scorers at 11.2 points per game. Kylee Kitts leads the Buckeyes on the glass with 7.8 rebounds per contest.

In its most recent outing, Ohio State defeated Fairleigh Dickinson, 93-49, behind 18 points apiece from Adriana Díaz and Mobley. Kitts pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds in the victory.

How to watch: No. 19 Ole Miss at Ohio State

Ole Miss Leaders

Points: Talaysia Cooper, 14 ppg

Rebounds: Jade Tillman, 6 rpg

Assists: Jada Richard, 21

Steals: Jaida Civil, 10

Blocks: Doneelah Washington, 10

Ohio State Leaders

Points: Jaloni Cambridge, 19.6 ppg

Rebounds: Kylee Kitts, 7.8 rpg

Assists: Jaloni Cambridge, 31

Steals: Kennedy Cambridge, 17

Blocks: Elsa Lemmilä, 11

Ole Miss Projected Starters