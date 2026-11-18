There are convincing wins, and then there are performances like the one Ole Miss delivered Tuesday night against Nicholls.

The Rebels improved to 4-0 with a 76-41 victory that was never really in doubt. Ole Miss dominated defensively, got contributions throughout its lineup and gave Chris Beard a milestone victory in the process.

But the final score doesn’t quite tell the whole story of just how thoroughly the Rebels controlled this game.

Here are five numbers that stood out from Tuesday’s win.

9

That’s how many points Nicholls scored in the entire first half Tuesday night. Not in the first five minutes. Not in the first 10 minutes. The entire 20-minute half.

It’s the fewest points Ole Miss has allowed in a half since the introduction of the shot clock in 1985. Nicholls made just two of its 22 field goal attempts (9.1%) and one of 12 three-pointers. At one point, the Colonels went nearly 12 minutes without scoring and trailed 26-2 with just over five minutes remaining.

Even when Nicholls finally got its offense going in the second half, it was far too late. The Colonels finished with 41 points, the fewest Ole Miss has allowed in a game under Beard.

21

That’s how many turnovers Ole Miss forced against Nicholls, including 12 during that historically bad first half.

The Rebels recorded 14 steals, with Budd Clark leading the way with a season-high four. Ben Henshall added three, while Roman Siulepa and Santiago Trouet each had two.

More importantly, Ole Miss made Nicholls pay for those mistakes. The Rebels scored 24 points off turnovers and another 22 on fast breaks. That’s the kind of defensive pressure Beard wants his team to create, and Tuesday offered an excellent example of what happens when it works.

54

That’s how many points Ole Miss scored in the paint, accounting for more than 71% of its total offense.

The Rebels didn’t need much help from the perimeter, which was a good thing considering they made only three of their 20 three-point attempts. Instead, they attacked the basket, grabbed 18 offensive rebounds and consistently found ways to score inside.

Trouet led Ole Miss with 16 points, while Patton Pinkins made all four of his field goal attempts. The Rebels also outrebounded Nicholls 49-32, giving themselves plenty of additional opportunities.

40

That’s how many points the Ole Miss bench contributed Tuesday, outscoring the Colonels’ reserves 40-16.

Trouet led the way with his 16 points in less than 18 minutes. Henshall added seven points, six assists and five rebounds, while Christian Brown finished with eight points and five rebounds in just over 11 minutes.

300

That’s how many career victories Beard now has as a college basketball head coach following Tuesday’s win.

The milestone ranks him sixth among active SEC coaches, and there was something fitting about the way his team reached it.

Beard’s 200th career victory also came during a dominant defensive performance, when Ole Miss held Southern Miss to 18 points in a half in 2024.

It’s still early in the season, and the Rebels will face much tougher tests than Nicholls. But through four games, Ole Miss has shown what it can accomplish when its defense sets the tone.