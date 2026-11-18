There are two ways to look at Ole Miss women’s basketball’s 60-57 loss to Ohio State on Wednesday.

The first is that the Rebels nearly pulled off an impressive comeback after falling behind by 15 points in the first quarter.

The second is wondering how they got into that position in the first place.

Both are fair reactions.

Ole Miss scored just four points in the opening quarter.

In 10 minutes of basketball, the Rebels made one of their 13 field goal attempts, missed all seven three-pointers and committed seven turnovers. By the time the second quarter started, Ohio State already had a 19-4 lead.

That’s a concerning start against any opponent, but especially against a team that shares the exact same national ranking as Ole Miss.

But the game lasts more than 10 minutes.

Ole Miss outscored Ohio State 53-41 over the final three quarters, winning each of them. The Rebels held the Buckeyes to just 22.5% shooting over that stretch, including a miserable 2-of-14 performance in the third quarter.

The offense finally started finding its rhythm, too.

Trailing 56-43 with just over five minutes remaining, Ole Miss went on a 14-3 run that culminated with a four-point play from Talaysia Cooper, cutting Ohio State’s lead to 59-57 with 1:42 left.

That’s an impressive response from a team that easily could’ve folded after its disastrous opening quarter. It also begs the question of what would’ve happened if the first quarter played out differently.

However, the Rebels’ woes weren’t contained to the first quarter wasn’t the only problem.

Ohio State outrebounded Ole Miss 51-33, including an 18-9 advantage on the offensive glass. The Buckeyes also made 22 free throws compared to just 10 for the Rebels.

Those are significant differences in a game decided by three points.

There’s certainly something positive to take away from Wednesday’s loss. Ole Miss showed some toughness and demonstrated that its defense can keep it competitive even when the offense struggles.

But there’s a difference between showing resilience and consistently putting yourself in situations where resilience is required.

Ole Miss deserves credit for nearly completing the comeback.

The bigger lesson, though, is that against quality competition, the Rebels can’t afford to need one in the first place.