The Rebels got home from Norman late Sunday carrying a 24-17 loss and no more College Football Playoff hopes. That long trip back made it obvious something in Oxford had to change.

Pete Golding didn’t make anybody wait. The first-year coach went on RebTalk Wednesday night and spelled out how the Rebels will build a roster and pay players from here on.

Forget the usual coachspeak. Golding talked like a guy running a payroll, and his plan will touch who the Rebs recruit, who sticks around and how much they make.

Start with the money. Golding said Tuesday that roughly $8 million worth of players sat out the Oklahoma game. He added that his staff goes over player value and retention every week, weighing what each guy costs against what he puts on film.

That’s a pricey sideline. And Norman was only the latest gut punch. Ole Miss had already let one slip late at Florida, come up short in Austin and taken a beating at home from Georgia.

The Rebs now sit at 6-4, 4-4 in SEC play, with a No. 25 ranking. Golding wants answers before the offseason shows up.

Your snap count sets your paycheck

Somebody asked Golding about guys who are getting paid more than they’re producing. He didn’t duck it.

“People are worth what you’re willing to pay them,” he said. “That’s in anything.”

Some contracts now include a playing-time line, and both sides get something out of that. A player who shows up on Saturdays can bump his number, while Ole Miss gets wiggle room when a guy doesn’t.

“If you play 51% of the snaps, you’re going to make X,” Golding said. “If you don’t, you’re making Y.”

Golding said a player who came in as one of the highest-paid at his spot and then struggled could see his deal reworked. If his play gets better, there’s bonus money sitting there to make up the difference. The bench, in other words, is a lousy investment.

“The goal is to have your money on the grass and play really well,” he said.

Golding said it works like plenty of regular jobs do.

“When you’re really good at your job, you get paid a lot, you get a bonus when you do a really good job,” he said. “And when you’re not really good at your job, you get your a– fired.”

Official visits get a lot less friendly

That same hard-nosed approach covers newcomers. Lane Kiffin built a lot of his rosters out of the transfer portal, while Golding and GM Austin Thomas are putting more weight on high school prospects. The line of scrimmage on both sides sits at the top of that list.

The portal isn’t going anywhere, though. The Rebels still need it to fill spots when there’s no experienced SEC starter on hand. Just don’t expect a red-carpet weekend.

“These [official visits] aren’t going to be honeymoons anymore,” Golding said. “They’re job interviews.”

He flipped the usual sales pitch on its head, too.

“We’re not looking for reasons to take them,” he said. “We’re looking for reasons not to take them.”

The tricky part is the calendar. A high school kid can be on a coach’s radar for years, while a portal player might visit once and sign. That’s why Golding wants his current players helping out, and he’s been pushing that point during retention talks.

“You’ve got to be on these visits when these guys come in,” he said.

In Golding’s view, too many programs care more about beating the school down the road for a recruit than finding out if that recruit fits.

“That’s been lost, in my opinion, in recruiting,” he said.

Two games to make a case

Tryouts start Saturday at 11 a.m. when Wofford (6-5) visits Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Expect some younger Rebels to get extra snaps. Mississippi State is up next on Black Friday, and bowl news drops nine days after that.

What happens in those games will shape the offseason. Golding’s staff will use the tape to figure out which spots need portal help and which ones can grow from within.

“Everybody has the responsibility to increase their value,” he said, “whether it’s to be retained here, if that makes sense, or whether it’s to go into the portal and have really good tape for somebody else to see.”

He isn’t pretending the losses don’t hurt.

“This is going to happen a lot in your life, man,” Golding said.

“There’s one road, and it’s hard, and it’s not easy, but it takes mental toughness,” he added.

Players buying the message

The locker room seems to be on the same page. Running back Joshua Dye said losing and then dragging yourself back to the building the next day is no fun for anybody.

He called it “embracing the process and embracing the suck.”

“Finishing with nine wins is obviously the goal now,” tight end Caleb Odom said.

“We built a brotherhood this year, and that’s something that can’t be broken,” Odom added.

“If you love football, then you’re going to come play, regardless of the situation,” linebacker Tah’j Butler said.

That’s the exact trait Golding says he’s shopping for, no matter where a player comes from.

“You’ve got to be tough, competitive, love football,” he said. “You’ve got to have a high football IQ. But you’ve got to be a team-first guy.”

So yes, Wofford and Mississippi State are job interviews now too. They’re just for the people already on the payroll.