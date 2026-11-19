This isn’t how Ole Miss expected the 2026 football season to go.

Not after reaching the College Football Playoff semifinals last season. Not with Trinidad Chambliss returning at quarterback and Pete Golding taking over as head coach.

But with two regular-season games remaining, the Rebels are 6-4 and their playoff hopes are gone.

It’s not that Ole Miss hasn’t played good football. The Rebels have impressive wins over LSU, Missouri and Vanderbilt.

The problem has been consistency.

And five issues stand out as reasons this season hasn’t lived up to expectations.

1. Inconsistent run defense

If you want an example of Ole Miss’ inconsistency, look at its rushing defense.

Florida ran for 302 yards and six touchdowns against the Rebels. A few weeks later, Missouri managed just 39 rushing yards. Whatever improvement Ole Miss showed didn’t last. Georgia rushed for 295 yards, averaging 6.1 yards per attempt, in a 42-7 victory. Oklahoma wasn’t nearly as effective, averaging 3.8 yards per carry. But the Sooners rushed 49 times for 188 yards and controlled the game.

2. Terrible opening drives

Here’s a statistic that’s almost difficult to believe.

Through 10 games, Ole Miss has gained just 105 yards on its opening offensive possessions. Seventy-five came on a touchdown drive against Charlotte.

Take Charlotte away and the Rebels have gained 30 yards on 33 plays in nine games. That’s less than one yard per play.

Six opening possessions have been three-and-outs, and eight have ended with punts.

Trinidad Chambliss has attributed the struggles to execution. But when something continues happening every week, it’s fair to question whether play-calling and preparation are part of the problem, too.

3. Injuries have taken their toll

Every football team deals with injuries, but the difference between 2025 and 2026 has been significant.

Through seven SEC games last season, Ole Miss had 13 combined player listings as out on conference availability reports, fewer than two per game.

This season, that number has climbed to 57, averaging more than eight per game. Those figures count weekly listings, not necessarily different players.

Injuries don’t excuse everything, but it’s difficult to maintain consistency when key contributors are repeatedly unavailable.

4. Third-down defense has collapsed

This might be the most alarming statistical decline.

Ole Miss ranked 50th nationally in third-down defense last season, allowing opponents to convert 37.20% of their opportunities. This year, the Rebels rank 123rd, allowing conversions 45.21% of the time.

Oklahoma provided another example, converting nine of 16 third downs while possessing the football for 36 minutes and 31 seconds. The Sooners controlled the ball for 12:47 in the third quarter alone, leaving Ole Miss with just four offensive plays.

That’s what happens when a defense can’t get off the field.

5. Explosive plays have disappeared

Last season, Ole Miss led the nation with 50 offensive plays gaining at least 30 yards. Through 10 games this season, the Rebels have produced just 17, tied for 88th nationally.

The decline is even more dramatic on plays gaining at least 40 yards. Ole Miss ranked third nationally with 25 such plays in 2025. This year? Just three, tied for 136th among 138 FBS teams. That’s an 82% decrease in 40-yard plays per game.

Last year’s offense could change a game with one snap. This year’s team has struggled to generate those opportunities.