Trinidad Chambliss isn’t playing as well as he did last season.

He’s not even playing as well as he was back in September.

That’s not a knock on the Ole Miss quarterback. It’s just the reality of what’s happened over the last couple of months.

But here’s something worth remembering as the Rebels prepare for their final two regular-season games: Chambliss is still considered one of the better quarterbacks in college football.

And that’s not just the opinion of people in Oxford.

Earlier this week, Chambliss was named one of 13 semifinalists for the Davey O’Brien Award, which recognizes the nation’s top quarterback.

Then came two national rankings that offered some interesting perspectives on his season.

ESPN’s Bill Connelly ranked Chambliss as the 11th-best quarterback among the 68 Power Four teams. That’s seven spots lower than his No. 4 ranking in September, but still pretty impressive considering how things have gone recently.

Connelly acknowledged the circumstances surrounding Chambliss haven’t exactly been ideal.

“It feels strange dropping Chambliss considering how the circumstances have conspired against him this season: Star running back Kewan Lacy has only played in six games, and the defense has allowed 38 PPG in four losses,” Connelly wrote. “But in the Rebels’ past three losses, including Sunday’s rainy defeat in Norman, he completed just 50% of his passes at 9.6 yards per completion (and 4.4 yards per dropback) with three TDs to four INTs. Those are dire numbers even adjusting for difficulty.”

Those last stats are concerning. Even accounting for the competition, those aren’t numbers you’d expect from one of the nation’s best quarterbacks.

And there’s no getting around the fact that Chambliss has struggled.

Sports Illustrated’s Gilberto Manzano reached a similar conclusion while ranking the top quarterback prospects for the 2027 NFL Draft.

He placed Chambliss sixth on his list, one spot ahead of Texas quarterback Arch Manning.

“Chambliss doesn’t have that luxury because he lacks size (6’0″, 205 pounds) and he’s older than most prospects—he would be a 25-year-old NFL rookie,” Manzano wrote. “For a stretch, those red flags didn’t seem like an issue for Chambliss, but they’re back in the evaluation, given everything that’s happened at Ole Miss in this rough stretch. Chambliss has thrown five interceptions in the past four games, and the Rebels have won only one of those matchups.

“On the plus side, Chambliss has a strong arm and can extend plays. However, Chambliss must end the season on a strong note—Ole Miss ends with Wofford and Mississippi State. Chambliss has completed 61.9% of his passes for 2,486 yards, 19 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also has 133 carries for 527 yards and eight touchdowns. “

Some of those are things Chambliss can’t change, but he can change how he finishes the season.

It’s easy to lose sight of those numbers when the most recent memories involve losses to Texas, Georgia and Oklahoma.

And maybe that’s part of the problem with evaluating Chambliss right now.

We’ve seen what he’s capable of doing. We saw it during last season’s College Football Playoff run and again during September, when he looked like one of the best quarterbacks in the country.

So when he doesn’t play at that level, it’s disappointing.

That’s understandable. But there’s a difference between acknowledging that Chambliss hasn’t played his best football and suggesting he’s no longer a good quarterback.

Ole Miss has two regular-season games remaining against Wofford and Mississippi State, followed by a bowl game. That’s three opportunities for Chambliss to finish his college career on a better note.

He probably isn’t going to win the Davey O’Brien Award. His NFL Draft stock might not be as high as it was in September, either.

But being considered the 11th-best quarterback in the Power Four and the sixth-best quarterback prospect in an NFL Draft class isn’t exactly a bad place to be.

Especially when this is what a disappointing season looks like.