Ole Miss might not be having the season its fans envisioned, but plenty of people are watching the Rebels play football.

According to Nielsen’s latest television ratings, Ole Miss ranks seventh among the most-watched college football teams in the country through Week 11 of the 2026 season.

The Rebels have averaged 5.509 million viewers across measured national television broadcasts this season.

Only Texas (7.397 million), Ohio State (6.789 million), Alabama (6.482 million), Oklahoma (6.274 million), LSU (5.988 million) and Indiana (5.808 million) rank ahead of Ole Miss.

That’s some pretty impressive company. The Rebels are even ahead of traditional television draws like Georgia, Michigan and Florida.

But is it really that surprising?

Ole Miss has played five primetime games this season, including four televised nationally on ABC.

The Rebels opened their season with a standalone Sunday night game against Louisville in Nashville. That alone provided Ole Miss with a national audience before most teams had even played their first game.

Two weeks later came one of the most anticipated matchups of the entire college football season.

Lane Kiffin returned to Oxford as LSU’s head coach, providing one of the biggest storylines of the year. Nearly 11 million viewers tuned in to watch Ole Miss beat its former coach and the Tigers.

Then there were the matchups with Texas and Georgia, two programs that rank among the nation’s eight most-watched teams themselves. Both games were also played in primetime on ABC.

Even Ole Miss’ trip to Florida, which was played in an afternoon television window, attracted an average audience of 8.29 million viewers.

And let’s not forget the attention surrounding Ole Miss coming off last season’s run to the College Football Playoff semifinals and the beginning of Pete Golding’s tenure as head coach.

There was plenty of interest in the Rebels before the season even started.

Of course, television ratings don’t necessarily reflect how successful a team is on the field. Ole Miss has fallen short of expectations this season and is no longer in contention for a playoff berth.

But there’s little question the Rebels remain one of college football’s biggest television attractions.

And Nielsen’s numbers offer plenty of evidence to back that up.