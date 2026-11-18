Welcome to cupcake week in Oxford.

Ole Miss gets what is essentially a bye week with Wofford out of the FCS. It not exactly an opponent that’ll strike fear into an SEC team and almost everyone knows it. Fans have had this circled as a win before the official schedule was even printed.

But Rebels’ head coach Pete Golding doesn’t want him, his staff or his players to treat it like that. He wants them to treat it like an SEC game.

“You still go into the game with the right preparation and the right mindset, like this is an SEC game to start the game,” Golding said. “Hopefully, you challenge your guys that we’ve got a mindset around here, spot the ball, regardless of who we play or where we play, to come out there and make it look like what it’s supposed to.”

That’s easier said than done when just about everyone expects Ole Miss to win comfortably regardless of how well it plays.

And in some ways, the Rebels are rightfully treating this game like its not an SEC matchup. Golding on Tuesday announced several players wouldn’t be available this week or their availability was in doubt. And it’s a long list.

So, this week will function like a bye week for players like Kam Franklin, who is expected to return for Egg Bowl next week.

However, practices and meetings during the week will still be treated as if Wofford was at the top of the SEC standings.

Saturday will be a mental test for Ole Miss. How does it come out to start against Wofford? Can the offense score points on its opening possession? Can the defense get a three-and-out early?

If the answers are yes, that’ll open the door for other players to get into the game.

And that’s where Saturday becomes about more than simply beating an overmatched opponent.

Golding has made it clear that he’s not interested in treating the final two regular-season games as auditions for next year. His responsibility is to put the best players on the field and win games.

But there’s also value in finding out what the younger players can do, particularly against an opponent like Wofford.

“Hopefully, if you do that and get it into a position where you’re in control, then you create a lot of opportunity for other guys to really get in-game film of them in certain situations,” Golding said.

That’s an opportunity Ole Miss shouldn’t waste.

With the transfer portal opening in January, Golding and his staff have plenty of roster decisions coming. Getting a better look at younger players in actual game situations could help with those decisions.

And for the players themselves, Saturday could be an opportunity they’ve spent the entire season waiting for.

“A lot of these guys work their butt off all year, and they have the right to get the opportunity to go in there and compete and run the offense and play defense and all that,” Golding said.

Nobody expects Wofford to beat Ole Miss. The Rebels have better players at almost every position, and the talent gap should be obvious from the opening kickoff.

But playing down to an opponent’s level doesn’t accomplish anything, especially for a team still trying to establish the standards Golding wants his program to follow.

The goal Saturday isn’t to make Wofford look like an SEC opponent.

It’s to make Ole Miss look like an SEC team.