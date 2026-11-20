Beautiful beaches. Crystal-clear water. Warm, sunny weather. A culture unlike anything you’ll find in Oxford.

There are plenty of reasons to be excited about a trip to Hawaii, and Ole Miss basketball players are looking forward to experiencing everything the islands have to offer.

But don’t mistake this for a vacation.

The Rebels are heading to the 2026 Southwest Maui Invitational on a business trip, and the business is about to get serious.

Ole Miss has cruised through the opening weeks of the season, winning its first four games by an average of 37 points. Alcorn State, Central Arkansas, Southeastern Louisiana and Nicholls haven’t provided much resistance.

That’s about to change.

The Maui Invitational features eight teams, including Ole Miss, Clemson, Arizona, BYU, Colorado State, Providence, VCU and Washington. Arizona enters the tournament ranked No. 12 nationally, while BYU is No. 21.

These are programs with talent comparable to what the Rebels have on their roster, and some have even more.

Ole Miss opens the tournament Monday against Clemson, an ACC program that has reached three consecutive NCAA Tournaments. The Rebels will then face either BYU or Washington on Tuesday before wrapping up the tournament Wednesday.

It’s a considerable step up in competition and the first real opportunity to see how Ole Miss stacks up against teams with similar talent and expectations.

That’s what makes this trip so important.

The Rebels have looked impressive through four games, particularly on the defensive end of the court. But dominating teams you’re supposed to beat doesn’t necessarily tell you how good you are.

Playing three games in three days against quality opponents should provide a much clearer picture.

Christian Brown doesn’t seem particularly concerned about the increased physicality Ole Miss will face.

“I think since we got here in June, we’ve been preparing for these moments,” Brown said. “We’re a very physical team, as a lot of people in the country know. So just going against each other and being physical, I don’t think the amount of physicality that Clemson is going to play with, or their height, is going to surprise us. We’re just athletic and just a bunch of dogs.”

Patton Pinkins is another Rebel who will get an opportunity to find out whether his early success translates against better competition.

Pinkins has been one of Ole Miss’ most efficient shooters to start the season, but the defensive challenges awaiting him in Maui will be different from what he’s experienced so far.

“It’ll still be a challenge, but just playing the right way like I’ve been, taking shots when I’m open, playing hard on both ends,” Pinkins said. “That’ll definitely help translate to this better competition in Maui.”

For Chris Beard, the emphasis isn’t necessarily on what the competition does differently.

It’s on what his own team does.

“We tell the guys all the time, we is more important than anybody we play,” Beard said. “We spend the majority of our practice time, film study time, really mental space thinking about our team, the things that we have to improve.”

That doesn’t mean the Rebels won’t make adjustments.

“We all understand now we’re getting into more of a Power Four setting,” Beard said. “So I think most important is we, because some of the things we’ve done early in the season translate to this level of competition. Then the scouting is real as well.”

And that’s the biggest question heading into Maui.

Can the Rebels continue forcing turnovers, defending at a high level and getting balanced offensive production when the opponent has the talent to fight back?

We’ll have a much better idea by Wednesday night.