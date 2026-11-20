Ole Miss has already experienced a little island life this year.

Now, the Rebels are hoping their summer trip to Puerto Rico will help them find success on another island when they travel to Hawaii for the Maui Invitational.

The two trips are separated by a couple of months, thousands of miles and a whole lot of basketball practices. But there are similarities between them, and that was by design.

Ole Miss coach Chris Beard knew his team would be playing three games in three days at the Maui Invitational. So when the Rebels traveled to Puerto Rico for their summer exhibition games, he made sure they got a little practice playing on consecutive days.

“We specifically chose to play back-to-back in Puerto Rico, knowing that this year’s schedule had Maui,” Beard said.

That’s not necessarily how most teams approach international summer trips.

“A lot of teams around the country that do the international tours will play a game, take a couple days off, play another game,” Beard said.

The Rebels didn’t take that approach because Beard wanted his team to experience what it would be like to play multiple games in a short period of time.

And while two games in two days isn’t quite the same as three games in three days, it’s better than going into the tournament without any experience.

It’s not like the Rebels haven’t been preparing for it since returning to Oxford, either. Beard said they’ve had multiple stretches of three consecutive practices and even back-to-back intrasquad scrimmages.

But there’s another benefit to the Puerto Rico trip that might be just as important as preparing for the physical demands of the tournament.

Team chemistry.

Remember, Ole Miss brought in several new players during the offseason. Those players have spent months getting to know their teammates, learning Beard’s system and figuring out how to play together.

The trip to Puerto Rico gave them an opportunity to spend time together away from the basketball court and the usual routine in Oxford.

And Maui presents another opportunity to build those relationships.

“Just being together,” Christian Brown said when asked what the Rebels could take from Puerto Rico to Maui. “In Puerto Rico, we spent a lot of time with each other as a team, and that translates onto the court. So just using this time to gain some more chemistry because the season is early and we have a lot more games ahead of us. Using this trip to gain more chemistry, find each other’s sweet spots and just gel together.”

Patton Pinkins shared a similar perspective.

“Yeah, probably just more chemistry stuff,” Pinkins said. “Hawaii’s a beautiful place, so just doing stuff with teammates off the court helps chemistry going into finishing up nonconference play and SEC play. So that’s something I’m looking to do.”

Of course, the Rebels aren’t traveling to Hawaii just to enjoy the scenery.

They’re going there to win basketball games, beginning with Clemson. And the competition will be considerably tougher than what Ole Miss has faced during the opening weeks of the season.