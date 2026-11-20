Ole Miss already has one of the best gameday experiences for fans with The Grove and the atmosphere inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium is becoming one of the best in the SEC.

All of that could be getting a boost in the coming years.

On Friday morning, Mississippi’s Institution of Higher Learning Board of Trustees approved SHR Mississippi, LLC. approval as the developer for a mixed-use entertainment district project in Oxford. (News first reported by SuperTalk Mississippi’s Richard Cross.)

Yesterday, the IHL Board in Mississippi approved SHR as the developer for a mixed-use entertainment district with hotel, condos, retail and parking + stadium improvements at Vaught Hemingway. pic.twitter.com/vb6AgYN0cM — Richard Cross (@RichardCrossSTM) November 20, 2026

The district would include a hotel, condos, a parking structure, retail and office space, and potentially some football-related amenities. OMSpirit’s Zach Berry wrote Friday those amenities would include “a newly-updated video board, VIP suites, club seating, spectator terraces, and more.”

But all of that is a long ways off.

Berry also reported the project won’t begin until the execution of a ground lease and the “closing of a bond transaction ‘around’ January 2028.” It would be a multi-year project, so don’t expect to visit any new shops around Vaught-Hemingway Stadium until at least 2030.

Ole Miss and Oxford at least have the green light to proceed with SHR as the developer, which is a notable step. Next will come “comprehensive site assessments, feasibility and market studies, title and survey reviews, environmental and geotechnical testing, and preliminary planning and design work,” per Berry.

This new district around Vaught-Hemingway Stadium will modernize the stadium and surrounding area. A new videoboard is always a fun thing and perhaps Ole Miss will try to best its in-state rival once again.

Illinois has the largest video scoreboard in the nation, coming in at 17,315 square feet (69 feet by 250 feet). Auburn is second at only 10,690 sq. ft. but further down the list at No. 9 is Davis Wade Stadium, home to Mississippi State.

The Bulldogs’ video board is 7,777 sq. ft. That’s easily within striking distance for Ole Miss.

Does it really matter? No.

But when has that ever stopped college football before?