Ole Miss may have seen the last of freshman running back Shekai Mills-Knight this season.

Mills-Knight injured his ankle during the first half of Sunday’s loss at Oklahoma, and coach Pete Golding said Wednesday on Reb Talk Live that he could miss a couple of weeks.

That’s not encouraging news considering Ole Miss has just two regular-season games remaining against Wofford and Mississippi State.

It’s particularly disappointing because Mills-Knight was beginning to establish himself as the Rebels’ top running back with Kewan Lacy sidelined.

“Man, I thought he ran behind his pads really well,” Golding said. “I felt like it’s something we hadn’t had in a while, since Kewan got banged up, that at the point of contact we’re always falling forward.”

Mills-Knight was making his first career start against Oklahoma before suffering the injury. He underwent X-rays at halftime, and Ole Miss attempted to get him back into the game, but he couldn’t return.

Golding believes the freshman was beginning to put everything together.

“He was really starting to peak, in my opinion,” Golding said. “I’ve kind of seen it for the last couple weeks in the flashes. But I think his consistency is improving and the block protection is getting better and all those other things.

“So we’re going to need him to get back healthy. But that will probably be a couple weeks, to be honest with you.”

With Ole Miss already eliminated from College Football Playoff contention, there’s little reason to rush Mills-Knight back.

And unless he’s completely healthy by the bowl game, sitting that one out wouldn’t be a bad decision, either.

Mills-Knight has already shown enough to make a strong case for being the Rebels’ next starting running back. There’s no reason to jeopardize his recovery for a game that won’t change the direction of this season.

In the meantime, Ole Miss will need someone else to carry the load.

Josh Dye replaced Mills-Knight against Oklahoma and could see an expanded role Saturday against Wofford.

“I thought Josh came in there and gave us a spark as well,” Golding said.

For Mills-Knight, though, the priority should be getting healthy and preparing for what could be a much bigger role in 2027.