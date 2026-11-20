If Ole Miss holds Wofford to 50 rushing yards Saturday, nobody is going to throw a parade.

Nor should they.

The Rebels have spent much of the season struggling to stop opposing running backs. They’ve missed tackles, failed to fill running lanes and allowed far too many explosive plays. Shutting down an FCS opponent isn’t going to erase any of that.

But that doesn’t mean Saturday’s game can’t provide a glimpse of what the Ole Miss defense might look like in the future.

In fact, some of the most important defensive snaps against Wofford might come after the starters have taken off their helmets for the afternoon.

Wofford isn’t exactly bringing an offense loaded with SEC-caliber talent to Oxford, but the Terriers do have a productive running back in Gerald Modest Jr.

Modest has rushed for 1,054 yards and nine touchdowns this season, ranking among the nation’s leading rushers at the FCS level.

That’s notable considering Ole Miss is allowing 167.4 rushing yards per game. Stopping opposing running backs has been one of the Rebels’ biggest problems, especially in their four losses.

But Saturday isn’t an opportunity to prove those problems have been fixed. It’s an opportunity to see whether some of the younger players can become part of the solution.

That’s where things get interesting.

Freshmen like defensive back Dorian Barney and defensive linemen Landon Barnes and Jayden Curtis have already started getting opportunities this season.

Assuming Ole Miss handles its business against Wofford, those players and several other reserves should have opportunities for more playing time.

Those snaps might not mean much to the average fan watching a game that’s already been decided, but they can mean plenty to a young player trying to establish himself.

There’s only so much development that can happen on the practice field. Eventually, players need to experience what it’s like to recognize formations, react to blocking schemes and make tackles against someone wearing a different uniform.

And while Wofford doesn’t present the same challenges as Georgia, Oklahoma or Texas, the fundamentals of playing defense don’t change depending on the opponent.

Players still have to get off blocks. They still have to fill the correct gaps. They still have to communicate with their teammates and, perhaps most importantly, they have to make tackles.

Those are things Ole Miss hasn’t consistently done well this season.

So what happens when the reserves take the field? Are they making the same mistakes? Are they taking poor angles to the football? Are they missing tackles that should be made?

Or are they showing signs that they’re ready for bigger responsibilities?

Ole Miss has plenty of questions to answer about its defense heading into 2027. Some of those answers might already be on the roster and Saturday offers an opportunity to start finding out.