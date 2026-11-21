Pete Golding got the response he wanted from Ole Miss.

One week after the Rebels’ playoff hopes took a major hit, Ole Miss bounced back with a 59-17 win over Wofford, showing improved energy, execution and focus while giving several younger players valuable game reps.

After the game, Golding discussed the team’s mindset following consecutive losses, praised the senior class, provided an update on quarterback Deuce Knight, and explained why he is transitioning into more of a CEO role as head coach moving forward.

Pete Golding, Head Coach

Opening statement…

Golding: Yeah, no, I was really excited about the effort our guys came out with. There were a lot of reasons, with a I-AA team coming to town and coming off back-to-back losses, to kind of be in our feelings and feel sorry for ourselves. Our goal going into it was, from an offensive standpoint, to start really fast. We haven’t been able to do that, obviously, this year, and really get in rhythm. Then from a defensive standpoint, play a much cleaner game, much sounder. I thought for the most part in the first half, definitely on offense, we did that. I thought we spread the ball around efficiently, made really good decisions, and some guys made some elite plays. A couple of issues on third down in that first half defensively, busts and then a man-to-man technique issue, but other than that, I thought it was a pretty clean first half. We were able to get a lot of guys in in the second half. Going into that second half, the refs and some guys came up and wanted to kind of shorten the game. We’ve got a lot of guys in that locker room who have worked extremely hard from last spring through the summer and the fall that deserved that opportunity. I think where we’re at in college football right now, it’s our responsibility in games like that to make sure that we get them in the game and know what we’ve got and get a really good evaluation. So I thought that second half did allow us to play a lot of guys, and with the portal and all those things coming up, to really get a good evaluation in a game, which you don’t always get. So that was really important. But I thought our energy, our attitude, our body language were really good on the sideline. I thought the starters, once they got pulled, stayed engaged and helped coach. So a lot of positives.

On Trinidad Chambliss and the senior class…

Golding: Yeah, very unique senior class to me, especially in this day and age. When you look at the 17 that walked today, one of those has been here all four to five years. But so many connections along the way. Obviously, Trinidad, the year that he had, all the offseason drama, for him to be able to come back and what he’s done for this town, for this school, for our football program. I think he would say that this place has probably done just as much for him and the legacy that he’s been able to create here. But also, there are so many guys, the Kites of the world that I recruited at Alabama, and Jaheim, and such a long history with so many of those guys. You’ve got a lot of local guys in there that have busted their butts and were walk-ons from the very beginning. So for them to be able to stick it out, however long that is here, and be able to get a degree from here and be able to come back to a place that loves them, that they love, and be able to bring their kids back one day, I think it’s really special. I think it’s pretty cool for all those guys that were healthy to have the opportunity to compete as well. To be able to remember your senior night and still have an impact on the game, I thought was really good. But it’s a really good class. Outstanding young men. They’ve got a really bright future, just from a mental standpoint and maybe a pro standpoint.

On Deuce Knight’s performance and injury…

Golding: Yeah, no, I mean, I think that was going to be a big piece to it. The idea going into it was, if we can get to four possessions and feel comfortable, feel like we’re in rhythm on offense, to take Trinidad out and really see what Deuce looks like in live bullets for extended drives. I thought he came in, I thought he operated really well. The one pull on the sideline when he kind of got horse-collared, he tweaked his hamstring a little bit. Then when he had the touchdown run, it was after that, and he goes to try to hurdle a guy. I don’t think it helped the situation. So at that point, we didn’t want to continue with him, not based on the score, strictly based on the hamstring, because we’re going to need him moving forward. But I thought he got a lot of confidence in himself. I thought a lot of guys around him got confidence in him. He threw some really elite balls as well. So that’s always an evaluation. We know, especially in this league, if you don’t have depth at that position, I mean, look at last year and look at a lot of these other teams this year when their guy goes down, how it looks now. So to be able to get him in live bullets and be able to see him in action was really good.

On Deuce Alexander’s performance and potential…

Golding: Oh, OK. I got you. It’s two Deuces, man. No, I thought we did a better job, to be honest with you, of moving him around in the first half. I think it’s really important for elite players to be able to be in the slot, be able to be outside, have the ability to move them and create matchups. I think he’s the most explosive player we have, in my opinion. I thought he was consistent catching the football, and he’ll be the first one to tell you as well. We met this week, and he was disappointed in some of his performances this year. But I thought his mindset was right all week. I think he was out to prove something. But I thought we had a good plan with him. I thought we threw the ball in rhythm and on time. I thought we created some matchup issues. Obviously, the competition was part of that. But getting him the football is very, very important. I think he can increase his value a lot because he flashes. I think he’s got first-round ability. We’ll see what those December grades look like, but I think that’s what it can look like moving forward.

On coaching Deuce Knight to balance athleticism with smart decisions…

Golding: Yeah, I mean, I think the biggest thing is understanding to take what the defense gives you. There are a lot of things, from an athletic quarterback standpoint, where they’re going to load the box and play eight-man spacing to make sure you don’t beat them with your legs. So he took a couple of free-access throws and threw some hitches. They came up in press, we called a double move, and he took advantage of it. So once you have that size and speed, and you can still throw an elite deep ball like he can, and still take what the defense gives you, it becomes a real problem because then it’s simple math. If we’ve got the numbers and we like it, you’ve got the plus-one run game. If you’ve got the one-on-one and he’s pressed, we’re going to take the vertical. If he’s off, we’re going to take the now. So it creates a lot of problems for defenses. But I think that’s been his biggest progression from the spring until now, the ability to operate the offense based on what the defense shows. I think Joe has done a really good job with him.

On hiring a defensive coordinator and shifting to a CEO role…

Golding: Yeah, absolutely. I mean, that was kind of the intent. We talked about it. I hired a coordinator last offseason with the idea of, hey, I’ll still call it, and the management of Monday through Friday is handled. The calling of the game is the easy part, right? It’s the Monday through Friday of everything that you have to do in order to get ready for practice and script and do all those types of things. So obviously, coming out of the bye week, the ability to sit down with special teams and sit down with offense and see all those other things, and I hadn’t been through the season up to that point, I knew it wasn’t sustainable moving forward in a long-term model. There’s just not enough hours in the day. So I’d already made that decision pretty early. I knew that this week kind of gave me the opportunity to do that, to kind of step back. You’re having retention meetings and you’re doing a lot of things. So I was able to do that this week and do the head coach role, which I really, really enjoyed. A lot more peace of mind. I felt like I was a lot more effective and had better decision-making and things like that. So that’ll definitely be the model moving forward.

On Deuce Knight attempting to hurdle a defender…

Golding: No, I love when he hurdles people. I get super excited. However, I don’t after you pull your hamstring. So that was my whole thing. I was like, “Hey, bro, you’ve got the first down. We can slide at that point.” But the competitive character of that kid, he was trying to get in the end zone. But I was like, “Look, I love you playing through it, banged up a little bit. We didn’t get you out of the drive yet, but we’ve also got to be able to make good decisions as well.” But I was just making sure that he didn’t hurt it any worse and letting him know that I was really proud of him, but that we were going to go ahead and take him out so he wouldn’t further injure himself. But I was really proud of his effort and how he played. Just a great dude.

On seniors who did not participate in Senior Day…

Golding: A lot of them went through it last year. We had five that went through it last year that didn’t this year. Then there were a couple that were on the list that I was expecting to, and a couple made some decisions this morning not to. But we’re hopeful. That’s part of retention meetings and things like that. With the fifth year, there’s the potential for that. So obviously, we’re in the process of that, and we’re definitely going to try to retain all the players that can play winning football that we definitely want back. That’s our responsibility. I think we’ve got a good shot to do it.

On evaluating the team’s depth and competitive character…

Golding: Number one, I think the ability to focus regardless of the noise, which I think you have to do in this league. My big concern early in the year was the ability to focus after everybody was telling you how good you are. That’s just as hard as how the last two weeks have been, and I think the consistency within that hasn’t been where it needs to be this season. So I think there were a lot of reasons for a lot of guys not to show up this week and approach their work the right way and come out with good energy and good attitude and good body language and play really hard. I thought they had every reason not to. I think we did a good job as a staff of making sure everybody understood the effort component of this week was going to be greater more than anything. We’re really going to find out, from a competitive character standpoint, who really does love football, who is a really good teammate. This being Senior Day, if you can’t put yourself aside and play for these 17 guys, then I don’t want you. But I thought they did a really, really good job, and they came out and competed. We talked about, “Don’t fear the guardrail,” last night. I think there have been some games this year where the fear of failure has been an issue, and guys have kind of played, not scared, that’s probably the wrong word, but to not make a mistake. You can’t play this game at an elite level doing that. So for some of them, it was probably a sense of relief, to be honest with you, of what happened last week. For some of those guys, it’s like, “OK, now we’re out of the playoff. I can relax and go play.” It’s unfortunate that that’s the situation. But I think a lot of guys did focus on doing their job and focus on what they could control today and went out and played pretty well. So we’ve just got to learn to do that earlier.

On what’s at stake in the Egg Bowl…

Golding: Yeah, to me, life’s about how you respond to adversity. That’s what we talked about in that Oklahoma game. I said, “Look, man, marriage is hard. Raising kids is hard. Being a really good employee is hard. When it doesn’t go exactly how you thought it was going to go, how are you going to respond? When you come home and you get fired, how are you going to look at your wife and your kids? How are you going to bounce back and do all those things?” So I think it’s another opportunity for us to go out and finish this thing the right way. I mentioned it last week. I think you want the expectation of elite programs to compete for a championship. That’s how it should be, but there’s one of them every year. So if your life is a success based on winning the last game of the year, not every year, you’re going to be pissed off a lot. So there’s a lot of development and a lot of things that you can get better at, and there’s a competitive character component. We have the ability to go spot the ball at home and continue to restart that streak that we screwed up a couple weeks ago. On top of that, we know what that game means to the state. We know what that game means to the former alumni. We know what that game means to this school. One of my favorite days of the year is Sunday, [unclear] Luke’s speech right in here. We’re going to get that tomorrow night. We’ve got 51 new players that are going to really find out what the Egg Bowl and the rivalry really are about. That’s our responsibility to this school, to our students, to our alumni, to the town of Oxford, to prepare really well this week and go out and play really well on Friday to get ourselves into position to go play in a bowl game to finish with a nine-win season.

On participating in the Walk of Champions and not calling defensive plays…

Golding: It was multiple things for me. I said in the offseason, at the beginning of the year, my pregame prep, based on calling the game effectively and how I’ve always done it, there was a normal routine. On top of that, these seniors have given up so much and mean so much to me. From a veteran standpoint, knowing what this game was about and all those things, I felt like it was way bigger than a preparation model. But also, I didn’t call the game today. So I went in to B. Brown on Sunday and said, “This is a great opportunity for you. This is an opponent, no disrespect to them, that it really shouldn’t matter, let’s be real, from a game-planning standpoint. Let’s be very simple and let our guys play and do all those things effectively so that I can start focusing on the program more this week and have retention meetings and all that.” So the other piece of that, just to be honest with you, and I wasn’t going to say that, but the other piece to it was I didn’t call the game today. So moving forward for next year, when we do have a DC in place, that’s going to be the norm. It had nothing to do with not wanting to do it or wanting to do it. It was all about what put our team in the best position. The Senior Day piece of it had a big part of it, but that also was the other piece, to be honest with you.