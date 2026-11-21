It’s that time of year where college football players start to make business decisions.

Rosters are already being built for the 2027 season and the NFL Draft process is already underway in earnest. Injuries are always a possibility, so if a player has chance at a bigger payday in the NFL or transfer portal, the smart decision is to not play in a meaningless bowl game.

But players are also competitors. They want to play and an impressive bowl game can boost a players’ draft stock or portal ranking. A lot more than dominating Wofford would do.

The transfer portal isn’t an option for Trinidad Chambliss, but Ole Miss will be playing a bowl game in a month.

It wouldn’t have been a shock if he elected to eliminate the injury risk (and the chance of his draft stock tanking) by sitting out of whatever bowl game the Rebels play in.

But Chambliss falls into the other category. He’s a competitor.

“Yeah, 100%. I’m definitely playing it,” Chambliss said when asked about his plans to play in Ole Miss’ bowl game. “To have another opportunity to play with my brothers who have worked their tails off just as hard as I have, and the coaching staff as well, the time and energy that they put in, I was never thinking about sitting out that game. So, it gives me another opportunity to put on the Ole Miss uniform. I’ll take that 10 out of 10 times.”

Is that the smart business decision? No.

Chambliss could tear his Achilles tendon on the first play of the bowl game, giving him a year-long recovery time. He’d probably still get drafted, but much later and his salary would be a lot lower.

But is that right decision? For him, yes.

This column isn’t saying Chambliss should sit out the bowl game. It’s not saying he should play in it either.

It’s just acknowledging that Chambliss is taking a not-so-small risk of injury to play in a bowl game that would give Ole Miss a (potential) ninth win.

If the Rebels were headed for the College Football Playoff, this column wouldn’t even be written. But that ship has sailed away.

The Rebels are headed to a bowl game with considerably less at stake. In today’s game, what meaning do bowl games actually have? Another win? An meaningless trophy?

Chambliss’ decision certainly gives Ole Miss a better chance of winning that game. It also gives him another opportunity to show NFL scouts what he can do, which could potentially improve his draft stock.

There’s something to gain and plenty to lose.

Chambliss knows that. He’s been playing football long enough to understand the risks that come with stepping onto the field.

But he’s also approaching the end of his college career, and he knows there aren’t many opportunities left to wear an Ole Miss uniform.

For him, apparently, one more opportunity is worth the risk.

Hopefully, it’s a decision he gets to look back on without any regrets.