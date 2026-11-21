Football returns to the Vaught on Saturday morning as Ole Miss hosts Wofford in Oxford.

The Rebels enter the matchup looking to bounce back in front of the home crowd and deliver a strong performance before closing out the regular season next week against Mississippi State.

From the Terriers’ top playmakers to the weather, uniforms, betting lines, and festivities around the stadium, here’s your complete gameday guide.

The Opponent: Wofford

Wofford averages 22.2 points and 320.7 yards per game, with running back Gerald Modest Jr. leading the offense. Modest has rushed for 1,054 yards and nine touchdowns on 220 carries, averaging 4.8 yards per attempt.

Quarterbacks Ethan Drumm and J.T. Fayard have shared playing time this season. Drumm has thrown for 1,063 yards and 10 touchdowns, while Fayard has contributed 879 passing yards and four touchdowns.

Defensively, Wofford operates out of a 3-4 base alignment and allows 21.9 points and 356.7 yards per game. Linebacker Wyatt Ward is among the team’s leading tacklers, while defensive lineman Nicholas Mathious has recorded 10.5 tackles for loss.: Wofford Terriers

Weather Forecast

Wofford won’t be getting any help from Mother Nature in its upset bid Saturday morning in Oxford. According to the National Weather Service, it’ll be “sunny, with a high near 74. East southeast wind around 5 mph.”

Ole Miss Uniforms

Helmet: Marble

Jersey: Navy

Pants: Grey

Military Appreciation Threads 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/z4xsSKtrQw — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) November 20, 2026

How to watch: Wofford at No. 25 Ole Miss

Odds, Spread, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Wofford: +48.5 (+100)

Ole Miss: -48.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Wofford: +7000

Ole Miss: n/a

Totals

Over: 60.5 (-110)

Under: 60.5 (-110)

Gameday Schedule