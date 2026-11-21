David walked into Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday morning without his slingshot to fight Goliath.

And the results show it.

No. 25 Ole Miss rolled to a dominant 59-17 win against FCS’s Wofford, improving its record to 7-4 this season.

Trinidad Chambliss nearly perfect in his short time on the field against Wofford.

Chambliss completed all but one of his passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns. His lone blemish was a fumble when he was hit hard from behind as he was throwing.

And he did all of that before the midway point of the second quarter.

Backup Deuce Knight came into the game with 7:24 left in the first half and threw a 70-yard touchdown to Deuce Alexander on his first pass attempt. Alexander had the kind of game Ole Miss had been missing. He caught all five passes thrown his way for 128 yards and two touchdowns.

It really was a dominant showing from the Rebels, but that was what they were supposed to do.

Nobody is going to confuse Wofford for an SEC team. And nobody will be handing out trophies for what happened Saturday.

But if the goal was to give players like Chambliss and Alexander a confidence-boost, get them feeling better before the Egg Bowl, then mission accomplished.

However, nothing we saw warrants any changes to how we perceive Ole Miss.

Yes, the defense held the Terriers to one net rushing yard. Yes, the defense got off the field on third downs. Yes, the offense scored points on its first drive.

But it came against a team so out-matched that it makes you wonder why college football doesn’t have a mercy rule for games like this.

Perhaps the most notable thing was the SECN+ broadcasters saying that Pete Golding will give up the defensive play-calling duties and hire a defensive coordinator this offseason.

Or maybe its how Knight didn’t return to the game after limping off the field following his 20 yard rushing touchdown. Like he did earlier this season, he tried to hurdle a defender to get into the end zone.

Hindsight being what it is, he probably shouldn’t have tried that. But in a game like this, players are going to try and make highlight reel-worthy plays.

That was one of a few negative plays for Ole Miss and there were others. The defense gave up a 61-yard touchdown pass and Walker Howard fumbled on the ensuing Ole Miss drive.

And, of course, there’s whatever happened late in the third quarter when Wofford took advantage of a low snap, bad handoff and returned a fumble 91 yards.

That’s the kind of things you didn’t want to see happen. Maybe it doesn’t happen if the starters are on the field, but Golding wanted a clean game. That was definitely not a clean play.

Ole Miss did plenty of good things Saturday. It also made mistakes that didn’t matter nearly as much because the opponent wasn’t good enough to make the Rebels pay for them.

Mississippi State might be.