The final score suggests Ole Miss had a relatively easy Sunday afternoon against Alabama A&M.

For much of the game, that wasn’t necessarily the case.

The Rebels struggled to put away the Lady Bulldogs before finally pulling away in the fourth quarter for a 66-47 victory at the SJB Pavilion.

It wasn’t always pretty, but Ole Miss improved to 5-1 and got a much-needed bounce-back victory following its disappointing loss to Ohio State.

Still, head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin knows her team has plenty of work ahead.

“We’ve got to figure out how to be a two-half team,” McPhee-McCuin said. “We’re going to take more bumps before we figure it out.”

The Rebels led by just five points at halftime and seven entering the fourth quarter. That’s not exactly the kind of performance once expects from an SEC team facing a SWAC team with a 2-4 record.

But Ole Miss found its rhythm when it mattered, outscoring Alabama A&M 18-6 in the final quarter.

Perhaps the biggest positive was the performance of Jada Richard. She scored a career-high 22 points on 7-of-14 shooting, added five rebounds and five assists and surpassed 500 career points.

Those numbers are impressive, but what pleased McPhee-McCuin most wasn’t something that appeared in the box score.

“Tonight was totally a game where she made the game easy and was coachable,” McPhee-McCuin said. “I felt like she was the most coachable this game than any other game we’ve had, which is great because we’ve talked about certain reads, the type of shots she should take, what we need from her, and she’s learning.”

Richard is adjusting to a new role as the Rebels’ leader on the court, something McPhee-McCuin acknowledged hasn’t always come naturally.

But Sunday’s performance showed progress, and that’s something worth celebrating.

There were other positives, too.

Talaysia Cooper finished with 15 points, including four three-pointers. Doneelah Washington grabbed a season-high nine rebounds and recorded four steals.

Ole Miss forced 20 turnovers, collected 12 steals and scored 14 second-chance points.

However, rebounding remains a concern for McPhee-McCuin, who has spent the days since the Ohio State loss challenging her players.

“I’m not hard on people I don’t believe in,” McPhee-McCuin said. “If I don’t believe in you, I’m probably not hard on you.”

The good news is that Ole Miss has an unexpected opportunity to address its shortcomings. A canceled tournament means the Rebels have an entire week to practice and regroup before hosting Memphis next Sunday.

McPhee-McCuin initially wasn’t happy about losing those games. Now she sees the benefit.

“We need the week,” she said. “We need to make some things clear. We need to be bought into what we’re trying to do and figure out what that needs to look like, especially before we play Memphis.”

The Rebels got the result they wanted Sunday, even if the performance wasn’t everything their coach wanted.

That’s fine for November.

The important thing is making sure those lessons translate into better basketball when the schedule gets tougher.