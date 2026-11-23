Today is the day we start to learn how good this Ole Miss men’s basketball team really is.

The Rebels have feasted on lesser competition in its first four games. They won by an average of 37 points against Alcorn State, Central Arkansas, Southeastern Louisiana and Nicholls. That’s not exactly a string of tough opponents.

But that will change Monday afternoon in the 2026 Southwest Maui Invitational.

The early-season tournament features eight teams, including Ole Miss, Clemson, Arizona, BYU, Colorado State, Providence, VCU and Washington. Arizona enters the tournament ranked No. 12 nationally, while BYU is No. 21.

These are programs with talent comparable to what the Rebels have on their roster, and some have even more.

Ole Miss opens the tournament Monday against Clemson, an ACC program that has reached three consecutive NCAA Tournaments. The Rebels will then face either BYU or Washington on Tuesday before wrapping up the tournament Wednesday.

It’s a considerable step up in competition and the first real opportunity to see how Ole Miss stacks up against teams with similar talent and expectations.

Here’s everything you need to know about Monday’s matchup.

The Opponent: Clemson

Clemson enters the Maui Invitational with a 4-1 record and an offense that has been productive through the first five games of the season.

Brad Brownell’s Tigers are averaging 84.8 points per game and shooting an impressive 41.5% from three-point range. Their lone loss came against Georgetown, 85-78, on Nov. 13.

Guard Ace Buckner leads Clemson with 17.0 points and 5.4 assists per game. He’s joined by Liutauras Lelevicius, who averages 13.4 points and is shooting 61.9% from three-point range. Notre Dame transfer Cole Certa contributes 12.8 points, while Samford transfer Dylan Faulkner averages 12.2 points and a team-high 7.2 rebounds.

Clemson prefers a deliberate pace, relying on efficient half-court offense rather than pushing the tempo.

Defensively, however, the Tigers have shown some vulnerabilities. Opponents are shooting 38% from beyond the arc, and Clemson is allowing 71.6 points per game.

How to watch: Ole Miss at Southwest Maui Invitational

Who: Ole Miss Rebels (4-0) vs. Clemson Tigers (4-1)

When: 1:30 p.m., Monday

Where: Lahaina Civic Center, Maui, Hawaii

TV: ESPN2

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Clemson leads the all-time series 3-2

Last Meeting: Ole Miss 85, Clemson 82 (2007 in San Juan, Puerto Rico)

Last time out, Rebels: def. Nicholls, 76-41

Last time out, Tigers: def. The Citadel, 87-51

Ole Miss Leaders

Points: Adam “Budd” Clark, 15.5 ppg

Rebounds: Santiago Trouet, 6.0 rpg

Assists: Adam “Budd” Clark, 19

Steals: Four players with 8

Blocks: Corey Stephenson, 5

Clemson Leaders

Points: Ace Buckner, 17 ppg

Rebounds: Dylan Faulkner, 7.2 rpg

Assists: Ace Buckner, 27

Steals: Ace Buckner, 8

Blocks: Dylan Faulkner, 6

Ole Miss Projected Starters

#0 Budd Clark

#23 Patton Pinkins

#6 Ilias Kamardine

#3 Corey Stephenson

#13 Roman Siulepa

Clemson Projected Starters