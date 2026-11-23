The question leading up to Monday’s appearance in the Southwest Maui Invitational was if this Ole Miss team was actually good.

The Rebels made the trip with an undefeated record, but all four wins came against smaller schools. None of the wins were against Power 4 conference teams, casting some doubt on the validity of the defense ranking first in scoring and turnover margin.

So, yes, there questions about if the first four games of the season were a mirage or if the Rebels were actually good.

We received an emphatic answer Monday afternoon.

And it’s yes, these Rebels are good. Possibly even really, really good.

Ole Miss dominated Clemson in every aspect of the game, winning 82-62 after leading by as many as 28 points midway through the second half.

All of those defensive statistic rankings were validated.

The Rebels were second nationally in scoring defense, allowing just 52.5 points per game, and led the nation with 13.5 steals per game. They were also No. 1 in turnover margin, forcing an average of 22 turnovers per game while committing only nine of their own.

Clemson found out first-hand those numbers are legitimate.

Ole Miss opened the game with a 20-2 run, turning what was supposed to be a competitive matchup between SEC and ACC programs into a complete beatdown before the first seven minutes had even passed.

Clemson turned the ball over seven times in those opening seven minutes. The Tigers couldn’t get into their offense, couldn’t take care of the basketball and couldn’t do much of anything to slow down Ole Miss on the other end.

By halftime, the Rebels led 50-26.

Remember, this was a Clemson team that entered the game averaging 84.8 points and shooting better than 41% from three-point range. It had reached three consecutive NCAA Tournaments.

Yet Ole Miss forced 12 first-half turnovers, recorded 10 steals and held the Tigers to just three assists during the opening 20 minutes.

And while the defense was making Clemson miserable, Ole Miss was shooting 60% from the floor and 50% from three-point range.

It wasn’t just a good half of basketball.

It was about as thorough a dismantling of a high-major opponent as the Rebels could have hoped for in their first legitimate test of the season.

And it wasn’t like Ole Miss needed its defense to do all the work.

The Rebels were equally impressive on offense, shooting 54.4% from the floor and 41.7% from three-point range. They knocked down 10 three-pointers, five more than Clemson, and finished with 15 assists.

Ole Miss was particularly impressive in the first half, scoring 50 points while shooting 60% from the floor and hitting eight three-pointers.

It wasn’t a one-man show, either. Five Rebels scored in double figures, led by Corey Stephenson’s 17 points. Ben Henshall came off the bench to add 15 points and five assists, while Ilias Kamardine and Budd Clark each scored 13.

The Rebels didn’t need one player to take over the game. They were getting contributions throughout the lineup, making it even more difficult for Clemson to find any answers.

And if they keep playing like that, not many other teams will have answers either.