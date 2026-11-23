Ole Miss women’s basketball dropped two spots to No. 21 in the latest AP Top 25 poll released Monday following a week that exposed some of the Rebels’ early-season struggles.

Ole Miss entered last week ranked No. 19 but suffered its first loss of the season Wednesday, falling 60-57 at Ohio State.

The Rebels nearly completed a remarkable comeback after falling behind by 15 points in the first quarter. However, a late rally wasn’t enough to overcome the Buckeyes.

Sunday’s 66-47 victory over Alabama A&M got Ole Miss back in the win column, but it wasn’t exactly a convincing performance.

The Rebels led by just five points at halftime and seven entering the fourth quarter against a SWAC opponent. They didn’t build a double-digit advantage until late in the game, eventually pulling away with an 18-6 fourth quarter.

Jada Richard provided a bright spot with a career-high 22 points.

Still, head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin knows her team needs more consistency.

“We’ve got to figure out how to be a two-half team,” McPhee-McCuin said following Sunday’s victory.

Ole Miss (5-1) now has a week to address those concerns before hosting Memphis next Sunday.

Here are the full AP top 25 polls for both men and women.

South Carolina Gamecocks (6-0) Michigan Wolverines (5-0) Louisville Cardinals (9-0) USC Trojans (4-1) Duke Blue Devils (6-0) Texas Longhorns (6-0) UConn Huskies (4-2) Iowa Hawkeyes (5-1) LSU Tigers (6-0) UCLA Bruins (6-0) Kentucky Wildcats (6-0) Vanderbilt Commodores (5-1) Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-0) Oklahoma Sooners (6-0) TCU Horned Frogs (8-0) Washington Huskies (6-0) Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-0) Maryland Terrapins (4-1) Ohio State Buckeyes (5-2) Illinois Fighting Illini (4-0) Ole Miss Rebels (5-1) West Virginia Mountaineers (5-0) Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-0) North Carolina Tar Heels (4-2) Baylor Bears (6-1)