Ole Miss women’s basketball dropped two spots to No. 21 in the latest AP Top 25 poll released Monday following a week that exposed some of the Rebels’ early-season struggles.
Ole Miss entered last week ranked No. 19 but suffered its first loss of the season Wednesday, falling 60-57 at Ohio State.
The Rebels nearly completed a remarkable comeback after falling behind by 15 points in the first quarter. However, a late rally wasn’t enough to overcome the Buckeyes.
Sunday’s 66-47 victory over Alabama A&M got Ole Miss back in the win column, but it wasn’t exactly a convincing performance.
The Rebels led by just five points at halftime and seven entering the fourth quarter against a SWAC opponent. They didn’t build a double-digit advantage until late in the game, eventually pulling away with an 18-6 fourth quarter.
Jada Richard provided a bright spot with a career-high 22 points.
Still, head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin knows her team needs more consistency.
“We’ve got to figure out how to be a two-half team,” McPhee-McCuin said following Sunday’s victory.
Ole Miss (5-1) now has a week to address those concerns before hosting Memphis next Sunday.
Here are the full AP top 25 polls for both men and women.
AP Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Poll
- South Carolina Gamecocks (6-0)
- Michigan Wolverines (5-0)
- Louisville Cardinals (9-0)
- USC Trojans (4-1)
- Duke Blue Devils (6-0)
- Texas Longhorns (6-0)
- UConn Huskies (4-2)
- Iowa Hawkeyes (5-1)
- LSU Tigers (6-0)
- UCLA Bruins (6-0)
- Kentucky Wildcats (6-0)
- Vanderbilt Commodores (5-1)
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-0)
- Oklahoma Sooners (6-0)
- TCU Horned Frogs (8-0)
- Washington Huskies (6-0)
- Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-0)
- Maryland Terrapins (4-1)
- Ohio State Buckeyes (5-2)
- Illinois Fighting Illini (4-0)
- Ole Miss Rebels (5-1)
- West Virginia Mountaineers (5-0)
- Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-0)
- North Carolina Tar Heels (4-2)
- Baylor Bears (6-1)
AP Top 25 Men’s College Basketball Poll
- Houston Cougars (6-0)
- Virginia Cavaliers (7-0)
- Florida Gators (6-1)
- Illinois Fighting Illini (5-1)
- Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-0)
- UCLA Bruins (6-0)
- Texas Longhorns (6-0)
- Arizona Wildcats (4-1)
- Tennessee Volunteers (5-0)
- UConn Huskies (4-1)
- Michigan State Spartans (5-1)
- Kansas Jayhawks (5-1)
- St. John’s Red Storm (5-0)
- Vanderbilt Commodores (6-0)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (5-0)
- Duke Blue Devils (4-2)
- Miami (FL) Hurricanes (5-1)
- USC Trojans (6-0)
- BYU Cougars (5-0)
- LSU Tigers (6-0)
- Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-0)
- Gonzaga Bulldogs (3-1)
- Indiana Hoosiers (6-0)
- Memphis Tigers (4-1)
- Louisville Cardinals (3-1)