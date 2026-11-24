Monday’s win against Clemson at the Southwest Maui Invitational proved the Ole Miss men’s basketball team was good.

What happened Tuesday might’ve proved it to be really good.

The Rebels played about as badly as they could in the first half of Tuesday’s semifinal game against No. 19 BYU, trailing 40-26 at halftime before rallying for a 73-63 victory.

They shot just 35% from the floor, 2-of-11 from three-point range, got outrebounded 25-13 and committed 10 personal fouls and five turnovers.

The Cougars were getting into the paint for easy buckets and had 18 points in the paint, 12 second-chance points and 11 fast-break points. Collin Chandler scored 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting, nearly outscoring the Rebels by himself.

Chris Beard must’ve flipped a switch or something at halftime because Ole Miss came out playing completely differently.

Ole Miss opened the second half on a 17-0 run, taking the lead behind a physical defense that held BYU scoreless for nearly five minutes and a near-perfect shooting performance.

It took the Rebels just three minutes and 24 seconds to erase their 14-point deficit. During that stretch, four different Ole Miss players recorded steals that led to seven points. The Rebels shot 6-of-7 from the field and scored nine fast-break points.

Laying it on em😤 pic.twitter.com/PjjWvRO2q0 — Ole Miss Men’s Basketball (@OleMissMBB) November 24, 2026

And the Rebels accomplished that without attempting a single three-pointer.

It wasn’t until Ilias Kamardine sank a three-pointer with 15:36 remaining that Ole Miss took the lead.

Ilias with the LOGO THREE‼️ pic.twitter.com/3N10zR1gdf — Ole Miss Men’s Basketball (@OleMissMBB) November 24, 2026

Ole Miss never let up either. BYU shot just 20% from the field in the second half, made just one three-pointer and committed 15 turnovers, three times as many turnovers as made field goals. The Rebels recorded 14 steals, and nine of Chandler’s 13 second-half points came at the charity stripe.

Ole Miss outscored BYU 47-23 in the second half.

It was the type of physical, disruptive defense Beard wants his teams to play and is a big reason Ole Miss has a chance to win the Maui Invitational in its first appearance.

It’s also a big reason why everyone should start looking at this Ole Miss team in a different light. These aren’t last year’s Rebels whose only claim to fame was nearly making the SEC Tournament finale.

These Rebels are good.

Really good.

And tomorrow gives them a chance to prove that even further.

Ole Miss will face the winner of Providence vs. No. 8 Arizona in the championship game of the Maui Invitational. Tipoff is set for 1:30 p.m. on ESPN.