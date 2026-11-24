Ole Miss proved Monday that it’s a good basketball team. Tuesday, the Rebels have a chance to prove they’re a whole lot more than that.

Chris Beard’s team dominated Clemson in an 82-62 win to open the Maui Invitational, showing that its early-season success against lesser competition wasn’t just a product of an easy schedule.

But the competition gets even tougher Tuesday when Ole Miss faces undefeated No. 19 BYU in the tournament semifinals.

A win over Clemson was impressive. A win over a nationally ranked BYU team would send an even stronger message about what the Rebels might be capable of accomplishing this season.

Here’s everything you need to know about Tuesday’s matchup:

The Opponent: Clemson

BYU enters Tuesday’s Maui Invitational semifinal against Ole Miss undefeated at 6-0 and ranked No. 19 nationally, but the Cougars have already shown they can be vulnerable.

Coach Kevin Young’s team trailed Washington by as many as 15 points Monday before rallying for an 83-77 victory. BYU outscored the Huskies 52-36 in the second half, holding Washington without a made three-pointer after halftime.

The biggest question is the availability of point guard Robert Wright III. BYU’s leading scorer is averaging 24.3 points and 4.8 assists, but he missed the last two games with a lower-body injury.

Without Wright, Collin Chandler has taken on a larger scoring role. He averages 16.7 points and delivered 24 against Washington, including 21 after halftime.

Jaxon Kohler provides a physical presence inside, while freshman Bruce Branch III and Tyler Betsey give the Cougars additional scoring options.

BYU has the offensive talent to challenge Ole Miss, but its slow start against Washington and 22-of-36 performance at the free-throw line offer potential weaknesses.

How to watch: Ole Miss at Southwest Maui Invitational

Who: Ole Miss Rebels (5-0) vs. No. 19 BYU Cougars (6-0)

When: 1:30 p.m., Tuesday

Where: Lahaina Civic Center, Maui, Hawaii

TV: ESPN2

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Ole Miss leads the all-time series 2-0

Last Meeting: Ole Miss 96, BYU 84 OT (2024)

Last time out, Rebels: def. Clemson, 82-62

82-62 Last time out, Tigers: def. Washington, 83-77

Ole Miss Leaders

Points: Adam “Budd” Clark, 15.0 ppg

Rebounds: Santiago Trouet, 6.4 rpg

Assists: Adam “Budd” Clark and Ben Henshall, 23 each

Steals: Adam “Budd” Clark, 12

Blocks: Corey Stephenson, 7

BYU Leaders

Points: Robert Wright III, 24.3 ppg

Rebounds: Jaxon Kohler, 6.3 rpg

Assists: Robert Wright III and Brooks Bahr, 19 each

Steals: Collin Chandler and Brooks Bahr, 8 each

Blocks: Bruce Branch III, 7

Ole Miss Projected Starters

#0 Budd Clark

#23 Patton Pinkins

#6 Ilias Kamardine

#3 Corey Stephenson

#13 Roman Siulepa

BYU Projected Starters