There was very little about the first half of Tuesday’s Maui Invitational semifinal game against No. 19 BYU that Ole Miss should feel good about.

There was very little about the second half it shouldn’t feel good about.

The Rebels erased a 14-point halftime deficit and defeated the Cougars 73-63 to advance to the championship game of the Maui Invitational in their first appearance.

There were plenty of impressive statistics from the comeback, but these five stand out the most.

21-0

That’s how many consecutive points Ole Miss scored spanning the end of the first half and the beginning of the second half.

BYU led 40-22 with 2:33 remaining in the first half, but the Rebels scored the final four points of the half and the first 17 points of the second half. That included a Ben Henshall three-pointer to give Ole Miss something positive to take into halftime.

It took Ole Miss just three minutes and 24 seconds after halftime to tie the game. During that stretch, the Rebels shot 6-of-7 from the field, recorded four steals by four different players and scored nine fast-break points.

A minute later, Ilias Kamardine sank a three-pointer to give Ole Miss a 43-40 lead, completing a 21-0 scoring run against a nationally ranked, undefeated opponent.

10:45

That’s how many minutes and seconds of game time passed between BYU making its final field goal of the first half and its first field goal of the second half.

The Cougars shot 48.4% from the field in the first half but made just five field goals the entire second half, shooting 20% from the floor and 1-of-13 from three-point range.

More than half of BYU’s 23 second-half points came from the free-throw line. The Cougars scored just 11 points from the field in 20 minutes of basketball.

14

That’s how many steals Ole Miss recorded in the second half.

That’s an impressive number for an entire game, let alone one half of basketball.

Six different Rebels recorded a steal after halftime, led by Adam Clark’s four and Kamardine’s three. Ole Miss was credited with a steal on 14 of BYU’s 15 second-half turnovers.

The Rebels turned those 15 turnovers into 20 points while committing just three turnovers themselves.

It’s hard to imagine a better example of the type of defense Chris Beard wants his teams to play.

2

That’s how many three-pointers Ole Miss attempted in the second half.

Considering the Rebels were trailing by double digits at halftime, you would’ve expected them to attempt considerably more.

Ole Miss attempted 11 three-pointers in the first half and made just two. After halftime, 30 of the Rebels’ 32 field goal attempts came from inside the arc.

They also attempted 17 free throws compared to just four in the first half.

The Rebels attempted just one more field goal in the second half than they did in the first half but scored 21 more points. They didn’t need to get hot from three-point range to get back into the game.

28

That’s how many points Budd Clark and Corey Stephenson combined to score in the second half, five more than BYU’s entire team.

The two combined for just 10 points on 4-of-13 shooting in the first half before going 11-of-18 from the field after halftime.

Stephenson scored seven of the Rebels’ first 14 second-half points, while Clark finished the half with 16 points, four steals and zero turnovers.

The two accounted for nearly 60% of Ole Miss’ second-half scoring and combined for six steals.

As much as Tuesday’s comeback was a collective effort, those two deserve a lot of credit for making it happen.