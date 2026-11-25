There wasn’t any yelling or screaming in the Ole Miss locker room at halftime of Tuesday’s Maui Invitational semifinal game against No. 19 BYU.

Despite trailing by 14 points, Chris Beard’s message to his team was relatively simple.

Calm down, reset and get back to the original game plan.

“We knew how important the first four minutes of the second half were,” Beard said. “I’ve always thought that you’ve got to win those four minutes. I don’t have a 15-point play, but if you can just win that first four minutes by a basket or two, then it can settle down into a game.”

The Rebels did considerably more than that, erasing their entire halftime deficit in three minutes and 24 seconds en route to a 73-63 victory against the Cougars.

It was the first real adversity Ole Miss had faced this season, and how the Rebels responded should give them plenty of confidence heading into Wednesday’s championship game against No. 8 Arizona.

“I really liked the way we came out and competed in the second half,” Ole Miss guard Ben Henshall said. “I think if we can bring that from the start like we did in the first game, we’re going to be a tough team to beat.”

The Rebels have one more opportunity to prove that against their toughest opponent of the young season.

Here’s everything to know about Wednesday’s Maui Invitational championship game between Ole Miss and Arizona.

The Opponent: No. 8 Arizona

Ole Miss will have to contend with one of the more productive offensive trios in college basketball when it faces No. 8 Arizona.

Caleb Holt, Motiejus Krivas and Ivan Kharchenkov combine to average 58 of the Wildcats’ 87.7 points per game this season.

Holt has been Arizona’s leading scorer and rebounder in Maui, averaging 20.5 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 60.9% from the floor and 71.4% from beyond the arc. Kharchenkov has averaged 19.5 points, six rebounds and seven assists in two tournament games.

Perhaps the biggest challenge for Ole Miss inside will be Krivas. The preseason Big 12 Player of the Year averages 17 points and 8.9 rebounds, shoots 68.8% from the field and has blocked 20 shots this season.

The Wildcats have found their rhythm from three-point range, shooting 46.3% over their last four games and sinking at least 10 three-pointers in three straight games.

Arizona has also been efficient with the basketball in Maui, recording 39 assists and committing 20 turnovers. That should make for an interesting matchup against the Rebels’ disruptive defense.

How to watch: Ole Miss at Southwest Maui Invitational

Who: Ole Miss Rebels (6-0) vs. No. 8 Arizona (6-1)

When: 1:30 p.m., Wednesday

Where: Lahaina Civic Center, Maui, Hawaii

TV: ESPN

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: The all-time series is tied 1-1

Last Meeting: Arizona 66, Ole Miss 56 (2001 NCAA Tournament)

Last time out, Rebels: def. No. 19 BYU 73-63

Last time out, Tigers: def. Providence, 84-66

Ole Miss Leaders

Points: Adam “Budd” Clark, 15.8 ppg

Rebounds: Santiago Trouet, 6.7 rpg

Assists: Adam “Budd” Clark, 28

Steals: Adam “Budd” Clark, 17

Blocks: Corey Stephenson, 10

Arizona Leaders

Points: Ivan Kharchenkov, 21.7 ppg

Rebounds: Motiejus Krivas, 8.9 rpg

Assists: Ivan Kharchenkov, 38

Steals: Caleb Holt, 15

Blocks: Motiejus Krivas, 20

Ole Miss Projected Starters

#0 Budd Clark

#23 Patton Pinkins

#6 Ilias Kamardine

#3 Corey Stephenson

#13 Roman Siulepa

Arizona Projected Starters