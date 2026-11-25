The theme this week in Hawaii has been all about Ole Miss proving it is a lot better than it was a year ago.

That began with a dominant win against Clemson, continued in an impressive comeback win against No. 19 BYU and then again in the championship game of the Southwest Maui Invitational on Wednesday.

No, the Rebels weren’t able to upset No. 8 Arizona, falling 84-73. But they led by as many as 13 points in the first half and never trailed the Wildcats by more than 12 points.

Against a team with one of the nation’s best centers and a team many expect to be playing the final weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

That’s no small feat.

Would it have been better to win the prestigious early-season tournament in the Rebels’ first appearance? Absolutely. But that shouldn’t diminish the great showing they had.

The Rebels’ defense is legitimately good enough to stay among the nation’s best. They’re scrappy and swarming. They forced 11 Arizona turnovers in a first half that ended with the Rebels leading by seven points.

The offense was playing just as great, too. Ole Miss made 45.7% of its shots in the first 20 minutes, including six three-pointers and turned the ball over just four times. Ole Miss also had 14 points off turnovers.

However, a massive hole in the Ole Miss lineup was exposed by the Wildcats’ 7-foot-2 center, Motiejus Krivas. The senior from Lithuania stood several inches taller than every Ole Miss player and finished with a career-high 31 points and 17 rebounds.

His presence in the paint made Ole Miss rely more on its midrange jump shots, which were falling frequently in the first half. But Krivas was able to use size on both ends of the floor to lead Arizona to the win.

Teams can work on shooting and defending, but it can’t work on adding inches to players’ heights. Fortunately, Ole Miss has an answer it hopes will come soon.

Ex-Florida center Micah Handlogten, who stands at 7-foot-1, hasn’t appeared in game yet for the Rebels as he waits to be eligible to play. That’s expected to come sometime next month.

Adding a big man in the paint is what Ole Miss is missing and would’ve made a huge difference Wednesday against Krivas.

That’s not to say size was the only reason Ole Miss lost Wednesday. The Rebels made just one of their seven three-point attempts in the second half, while Arizona shot 68.2% from the field and scored 51 points in the final 20 minutes.

But the Rebels’ biggest deficiency is one they should be able to address in the coming weeks.

And that should make Ole Miss fans feel even better about what they saw from their team this week.

The Rebels went to Hawaii with questions about how they’d fare against a higher level of competition. They’re leaving with a pair of impressive wins, a competitive showing against a national championship contender and a better understanding of what they need to improve upon.

Ole Miss may not be coming home with a trophy, but it is coming home looking like a team capable of making a lot of noise in March.