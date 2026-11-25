Mississippi State has had enough problems keeping its quarterbacks healthy this season. It hasn’t done a particularly good job keeping them upright, either.

The Bulldogs have surrendered an SEC-worst 39 sacks this season, 37 of which have come in eight conference games.

That’s more than four sacks per SEC game, and it’s a big reason why Ole Miss should be able to make life difficult for Mississippi State’s offense Friday.

The Bulldogs are already without starting quarterback Kamario Taylor and have been dealing with injuries to his replacement, AJ Swann.

Considering Mississippi State’s quarterback situation and its struggles in pass protection, the Rebels’ defensive front should have an opportunity to dictate how the Egg Bowl plays out.

Getting pressure on the quarterback without blitzing would also allow Ole Miss coach Pete Golding to devote more attention to Mississippi State’s talented group of wide receivers.

That’s one side of the line of scrimmage Ole Miss should be able to win.

The other side might be a little more challenging.

For all of Mississippi State’s struggles protecting its quarterbacks, the Bulldogs have been considerably better at getting to opposing quarterbacks. They’ve recorded 30 sacks this season, led by Jaray Bledsoe (5.5) and Will Whitson (5).

And it’s not just the size and physicality of Mississippi State’s defensive linemen that Ole Miss is preparing for this week.

“Yeah, they’re big, physical,” Ole Miss offensive tackle Terez Davis said. “They do a lot of moving and stuff like that, try to get you to overcommit on stuff, and then they’ll loop out. They do a lot of stuff. They’re very big and physical up front. So it’s going to be a tough game, but a good challenge for us.”

Ole Miss tight end Luke Hasz offered a similar assessment of Mississippi State’s defensive front.

“They do a lot up front and junk it up with twists and stuff, so we’ve done a great job this week preparing for that,” Hasz said.

Communication along the offensive line will be important for Ole Miss, something that’s made a little more difficult by the injuries the Rebels have sustained at that position this season.

And considering Mississippi State’s struggles defending the pass, the last thing Ole Miss wants to do is give the Bulldogs a way to compensate for that weakness by allowing them to consistently pressure Trinidad Chambliss.

We’ve seen what happens to the Ole Miss offense when Chambliss spends a considerable amount of time running away from defenders instead of looking downfield for open receivers.

There’s a considerable gap between what Ole Miss and Mississippi State are capable of offensively when their quarterbacks have time to throw the football.

If the Rebels can give Chambliss that time while denying Mississippi State’s quarterback the same luxury, they should have little trouble keeping the Golden Egg in Oxford.