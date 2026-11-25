There won’t be a College Football Playoff berth on the line when Ole Miss and Mississippi State meet Friday morning.

The Rebels have already secured bowl eligibility. A win would give them an eighth victory and something positive to take into the postseason, but it won’t change the disappointment of this season.

However, there’s something else at stake that might mean more to the players than any postseason implications.

Bragging rights.

Just ask Ole Miss defensive tackle Will Echoles, who grew up in a part of Mississippi where being a Rebels fan wasn’t necessarily the popular choice.

“It means a lot. Bragging rights for the state,” Echoles said. “And just for me, where I’m from, I told y’all before, it’s very Mississippi State-sided, so these are bragging rights.”

That’s something the Mississippi natives on Ole Miss’ roster understand better than most.

Players like Echoles, Suntarine Perkins and Kam Franklin grew up surrounded by this rivalry. They know what it’s like to pick a side, hear about the game throughout the year and deal with the consequences of losing.

But what about players who didn’t grow up in Mississippi?

That’s where Tom Luke comes in.

The former Ole Miss offensive lineman has made it a tradition to speak to the team during Egg Bowl week, explaining what the rivalry means to him and why it’s so important to the people of Mississippi.

His message apparently hasn’t gotten old.

“Every year, if it doesn’t get you going, you’ve got something wrong with you,” tight end Luke Hasz said. “I mean, just the way that his story with it is really deep and meaningful to him, and it kind of impacts us. We kind of just feed off of him about it. It’s incredible.”

Luke played in three Egg Bowls during his Ole Miss career and lost one. According to the players, that single loss still bothers him decades later.

“He’s played them three times. He lost to them once, and he hates it,” offensive tackle Terez Davis said. “He kind of just expresses his feelings toward it and tries to motivate us to beat them.”

Think about that for a moment.

Luke has been out of college for decades, yet one loss to Mississippi State still bothers him enough that he uses it as motivation for the current players.

That’s the kind of impact this rivalry can have.

For someone like Davis, who isn’t from Mississippi, hearing those stories helps put the game into perspective.

“We want to dominate them every time we play them,” Davis said.

And while Friday could be the final game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for several Rebels, there’s an added incentive to make sure their last memory of playing in Oxford is a good one.

“It’s a very surreal moment,” Echoles said. “I’ve enjoyed my time here at Ole Miss. I’m excited to go out there and play, and just for it to be the Egg Bowl, it could potentially be my last game in the Vaught.”

The playoff hopes are gone. The national championship aspirations are gone.

But the importance of beating Mississippi State hasn’t changed.

And if Luke’s annual speech teaches the players anything, it’s that the consequences of losing this game can stay with them long after their college football careers are over.