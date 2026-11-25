It’s getting to be that time of year where business decisions start to be made in college football.

Coaches are being fired and hired, while players are trying to decide where they’ll be playing next season.

Some players have the NFL Draft as an option. Others have the transfer portal. So, despite most teams having only one or two games left to play, some attention is being diverted away from the games.

Ole Miss has a few players who have important decisions to make. Trinidad Chambliss has already committed to playing in the Rebels’ bowl game, risking an injury that could hurt his NFL Draft stock.

As covered previously, that’s not a bad decision and it made a lot of people feel better about the Rebels’ to-be-determined bowl game. But by playing in a bowl game, Chambliss is putting himself at risk of being drafted in the later rounds of the NFL Draft and not the first three.

That’s the risk-reward equation every player entering the NFL Draft has to weigh and the one Rebel with a higher draft ranking than Chambliss is still weighing that decision.

“I’m still just taking it day by day, honestly,” defensive tackle Will Echoles said Tuesday. “I have to talk to (Pete Golding), talk to him about that. So, we’re just taking it day by day, but we’ll see.”

According to NFL Mock Draft Database, Echoles is projected as a first-round selection, with most projections placing him somewhere in the middle of the round.

A serious injury in a non-CFP bowl game would likely see Echoles fall out of that first round, costing him millions of dollars. It’s not unrealistic either considering he spends most of the time in the trenches where 300-pound linemen roll around like tree logs.

Sure, the equation has changed a little bit with college players getting paid. The NFL still pays more and the 15th overall selection next April is projected to have a rookie contract with a total value of $27,336,290.

Echoles may be well-paid by Ole Miss, but nowhere close to that.

That’s a lot of money to potentially risk for one more game in an Ole Miss uniform, especially one that has no national championship implications.

Nobody should blame Echoles if he decides the Egg Bowl will be his final college football game. He’s done plenty for Ole Miss and there’s a good chance he’ll be rewarded handsomely for it next April.

Would the Rebels be better off with Echoles playing in their bowl game? Absolutely. But would Echoles be better off playing in that bowl game? That’s a much more difficult question to answer.

Chambliss has already made his decision and deserves a lot of credit for it. Echoles could make the exact opposite decision and there wouldn’t be anything wrong with that, either.

We’re entering the time of year when the interests of college football programs and their players don’t always align.

That’s just part of the business of college football, and Echoles has millions of reasons to treat it like one.