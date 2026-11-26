Who will take home the Golden Egg? We let EA Sports College Football 27 decide.

Ahead of Friday’s 2026 Egg Bowl, we’re simulating the rivalry matchup between the Ole Miss Rebels (7-4) and Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-6) at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford.

Ole Miss is looking to secure its fifth consecutive season with at least eight wins, while Mississippi State needs a victory to become bowl eligible. Of course, bragging rights across the state of Mississippi are also on the line.

Watch the simulation to find out how EA College Football 27 predicts this year’s Egg Bowl will play out.