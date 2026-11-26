Chris Beard isn’t one to make excuses for losing a basketball game. But that doesn’t mean he won’t question some of the things that happened along the way.

Following Ole Miss’ 84-73 loss to No. 8 Arizona in Wednesday’s Southwest Maui Invitational championship game, Beard gave the Wildcats plenty of credit for their performance.

He also had a few questions about the officiating, particularly how Arizona center Motiejus Krivas managed to play 35 minutes and commit just one personal foul while three Ole Miss players fouled out.

“The game’s got to be called a certain way, too,” Beard said in his post-game press conference. “He played 35 minutes and only had one foul, and he fouls out two or three of our guys. We’re a no-excuse program, but I am interested in getting to the laptop quickly just to see what we can do a better job of in terms of not fouling.”

It’s not difficult to understand Beard’s frustration when looking at the box score.

Arizona attempted 31 free throws compared to just 15 for Ole Miss. The Wildcats made 20 of those attempts while the Rebels made 10.

That’s a 10-point difference in a game decided by 11.

The disparity became especially noticeable in the second half, when Arizona attempted 26 free throws while Ole Miss attempted only 11.

Three Rebels, Corey Stephenson, Roman Siulepa and Christian Brown, finished the game with five personal fouls. Krivas, meanwhile, finished with 31 points and 17 rebounds while shooting 11-of-13 from the field.

“He’s obviously doing a great job convincing the officials he’s not fouling,” Beard said. “But 35 minutes, you guys saw it. For him to have one foul, that’s a little puzzling to me.”

Of course, there’s more to the story than the foul disparity.

Arizona is one of the best teams in the country for a reason, and Krivas presented a matchup problem Ole Miss simply didn’t have an answer for.

The Rebels managed to limit his effectiveness during stretches of the first half, partly by making it difficult for Arizona’s guards to get him the basketball.

But Wildcats coach Tommy Lloyd made adjustments after halftime, and Ole Miss struggled to counter them.

“I think in the first half, we were having some success defending the feeders,” Beard said. “I think Tommy made some adjustments and got that ball in the middle of the floor. That put a lot of pressure on us.”

The Wildcats shot 68.2% from the field and scored 51 points in the second half. Those numbers alone explain plenty about why Arizona won.

And Beard isn’t suggesting otherwise.

“We had some plans, and the plans just didn’t work out today,” he said earlier in the press conference.

Still, the foul disparity is something worth examining, particularly for a team whose defensive identity is built around physicality, pressure and forcing turnovers.

Whether the officials missed some calls Wednesday is a matter of opinion. What’s not debatable is the impact fouls had on the game.

Beard will undoubtedly spend time reviewing the film to see what his players could have done differently.

And based on his comments Wednesday, he might spend just as much time looking at what the officials did.