Blake Purchase had his own Egg Bowl trophy with him when he sat down at the podium Friday afternoon.

It was the football he intercepted in the fourth quarter of Ole Miss’ 41-17 win against Mississippi State. Someone had retrieved it for him and given it to him in the locker room after the game.

It was a fitting souvenir for the player who effectively ended Mississippi State’s chances of winning the 123rd Egg Bowl.

And make no mistake, the Bulldogs had a very good chance of winning the game before Purchase got his hands on that football.

Mississippi State began the fourth quarter with a 12-yard touchdown pass from Parker Puckett to a wide-open Fluff Bothwell, capping a nine-play, 75-yard drive that cut Ole Miss’ lead to three points.

The Rebels’ offense responded with a three-and-out, giving the Bulldogs an opportunity to drive downfield and either tie the game or take the lead.

Considering how Mississippi State was moving the ball, there was plenty of reason for concern.

Bothwell had been particularly effective running the football in the second half, and Puckett, a former walk-on starting in place of injured quarterbacks Kamario Taylor and AJ Swann, was playing remarkably well. He had completed 18 of his 21 pass attempts by the time Mississippi State reached the Ole Miss 41-yard line, aided by a defensive pass interference penalty.

Another couple of completions or a good run by Bothwell and the Bulldogs would’ve been comfortably within field goal range.

The players on Ole Miss’ sideline could sense what was happening, too.

“Yeah, definitely. I think it was 20-17, they were driving down,” Purchase said when asked if he could feel the momentum slipping away. “You definitely feel it a little bit in the crowd. It’s getting later in the game, stuff like that.”

“You felt that momentum a little bit starting to slide,” Rebels’ coach Pete Golding said in his post-game press conference. “You didn’t get off the field when you needed to earlier and had a penalty. To come back and change the game, not only from a field position standpoint, but really momentum, I think that was kind of the dagger. I thought it was a huge play in the game and the momentum of the game.”

Purchase had already missed a couple of opportunities to get his hands on the football earlier in the game. He wasn’t going to miss another one.

“Early in the game, the ball went right over my head like that before and I didn’t get my hands up in time,” Purchase said. “Then two plays before that, I dropped the pick. I saw it again over my head. I just had to jump to it and made it.”

Purchase returned the interception 58 yards and came about as close as possible to scoring a touchdown without actually scoring one. Trinidad Chambliss took care of the remaining yard on the next play.

What happened after that was almost as impressive as the interception itself.

Mississippi State’s next two offensive possessions resulted in a combined loss of one yard. The Rebels forced a three-and-out and then recorded three sacks on the Bulldogs’ following possession, the last of which resulted in a turnover on downs.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss scored touchdowns on three consecutive possessions, needing just 10 offensive plays to score 21 points.

“After I made that play, you definitely felt the energy in the stadium change, for sure,” Purchase said.

Without that interception, there’s a very good chance Mississippi State comes away with some points on that possession. And while Ole Miss had scored touchdowns on its first two possessions of the second half, its offense hadn’t given anyone much reason to expect the 21-point outburst that followed.

Instead of having to potentially play from behind, the Rebels suddenly had a 10-point lead and a defense that was able to take advantage of a Mississippi State offense increasingly needing to throw the football.

All because Purchase got his hands in the air.

“Truthfully, I’m trying to make a play to change the game,” Purchase said. “If I can be the spark for the team or for the defense, I’m going to try to do that every time.”

There’ll be plenty of Ole Miss players who take pictures with the Golden Egg Trophy after Friday’s win.

But Purchase has a pretty good trophy of his own, and without it, the Golden Egg might be headed back to Starkville.