The cliché thing to say about the Egg Bowl is that the records don’t matter because anything can happen.

Just because one team is having a considerably better season than the other doesn’t mean it’ll win one of college football’s longest-running rivalry games.

It’s an unimaginative cliché, but that doesn’t make it any less true, and the 123rd meeting between Ole Miss and Mississippi State proved it.

The Bulldogs entered Friday morning’s game with a losing record for the fourth consecutive time and gave Ole Miss all it could handle.

Led by a walk-on quarterback, Mississippi State trailed the Rebels by just three points with 10 minutes left in the game. Parker Puckett was playing smart, clean football. Fluff Bothwell was enjoying the success so many other running backs have had against Ole Miss’ defense. Marquis Johnson and Sanfrisco Magee were getting open deep downfield.

The Bulldogs simply looked like they wanted it more and if not for one of the best defensive plays of the season by the Rebels’ defense, the Egg Bowl trophy might be headed to Starkville.

Blake Purchase’s interception was more than an awesome play. It was a smart football play. Realizing he wouldn’t get to Puckett, Purchase got his hands in the throwing lane and the ball went right to him. He came within inches of scoring a touchdown, too.

Consider what had just happened. Mississippi State’s defense had forced an Ole Miss punt. That came after Puckett connected with a wide open Fluff Bothwell for a touchdown, making the game 20-17.

The Bulldogs’ offense was moving well. The defense had just made a big stop and it felt like Mississippi State’s chance to take a fourth-quarter lead against its archrival.

Purchase killed all of that momentum and any hope of a Bulldog upset.

Trinidad Chambliss scored a one-yard rushing touchdown after Purchase’s interception. The Rebels’ defense forced a three-and-out and Chambliss threw his second touchdown of the game on the ensuing drive and just like that, Ole Miss had a 17-point lead.

From there, the game went as you’d expect.

Ole Miss’ defense pinned its ears back, recording multiple sacks, tackles for loss and nearly getting a safety as the Bulldogs’ offense couldn’t do much.

The final score will suggest Ole Miss took care of business against a team with a losing record, as many expected it to do Friday.

But anyone who watched the game knows it wasn’t nearly that simple.

With 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter, Mississippi State had a very real chance of pulling off an upset, becoming bowl eligible and taking the Golden Egg trophy back to Starkville.

It took one of the best individual defensive plays of the Rebels’ season to put an end to all of that.

Maybe there’s a reason we keep repeating that cliché every year around Thanksgiving.