Ole Miss looked headed for a frustrating finish in Starkville after a sluggish first half, but Pete Golding’s team responded with a dominant second-half performance to pull away from Mississippi State and secure a fourth straight Egg Bowl victory.

Following the 41-17 win, Golding praised the Rebels’ resilience, reflected on the legacy of quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, discussed the significance of the rivalry, and shared his thoughts on the program’s future as Ole Miss turns its attention toward bowl season and roster evaluation.

Pete Golding, Head Coach

Opening statement…

“I’m just really proud of the effort that we came out with in the second half. Obviously, the first half wasn’t what we envisioned. I thought we couldn’t really get in rhythm on offense. We didn’t do a really good job spreading the ball around and had some drops. I thought defensively we gave up the explosive play and then penalties were really hurting us. But we really challenged them at halftime. I thought they came out, 35-7 in the second half in that rivalry, and I thought a lot of players stepped up. I thought Josh Dye really stepped up in the second half, the competitive character of Trinidad, some guys made some big plays. I thought Blake Purchase played really well and Big Will, I think, had a really big night. I was really proud of how they responded in the second half. They know what this game meant, not only to our locker room, but to our school, to our town, to our alumni. I thought Tom Luke did an unbelievable job on Sunday making sure those 51 new guys knew what this rivalry actually meant. I think that’s the benefit of having 18 guys in the building that have played in this game that are now on staff. I think our team felt that this week and came out in the second half and responded. It’s always great to win regardless. I think it’s always really good to beat your rival, especially the last regular-season game. I think it gives us a little momentum moving into the bowl game. I was really proud of their effort.”

On Trinidad Chambliss’ career at Ole Miss…

“I think that’s up to the Ole Miss fans. To me, explosive. When I think about Trinidad, I think it’s breathtaking moments. You think you’ve got him sacked and you don’t, the ability to extend plays and make a lot of plays. When I think about Trinidad, I think about that smile. I think he’s got a contagious personality. When I think about him, I think about what type of dude he is and what a good teammate he is and what he’s done, not only for this school, but for this town. But from a quarterback standpoint, I think you think about he’s a winner. He’s got an elite competitive character. I know this didn’t go exactly how he saw fit, and a lot of people didn’t, but he kept his head down and competed his butt off and was a really good teammate. I think it goes to show you, even before this game, there was no decision for him whether he was going to be with his team and play for this school and a town that’s done so much for him. That’s not common now, unfortunately. I think it goes to show who he is and how he’s wired and what this place has done for him.”

On self-evaluation as first-time head coach…

“I think plenty of y’all will evaluate that for me. But no, obviously, man, I’m a competitor and always have been. We’re going to find the best way to do things and you go back and you open the book up. I don’t have regrets of how it was done in the offseason or any of that. I don’t look at it that way. I look at where we’re at right now and what we need to do moving forward to play championship football. That’s looking at the roster. That’s looking at the staff. That’s looking at my job description. That’s going to be every year. That’s no different. That’s no different than the evaluation of last year. I think sometimes it’s harder coming off successful seasons to really look in the mirror and make sure you’re still changing and doing the things necessary. This one’s going to be pretty easy for me, to be honest with you.”

On Will Echoles’ fourth quarter celebration…

Reporter: He did the Piss and Miss.

“Of course he did. That’s great.”

On Echoles’ and other Mississippi-natives…

“Kam and Will have a special place in my heart based on when I first got here. I thought one of the most important things was changing the pattern of elite D-linemen in this state having the ability to come in here and be good on defense and compete at a high level and compete for championships and be first-round draft picks. In ’23, when I came in that January of ’23, those were the two guys that we really focused on early. Man, we’ve got to get these two guys to change the narrative. Those two, at that point, that was coming off of a year they lost the last five games of the year. It wasn’t in the same position that it was these last couple years. Those dudes took a step of faith, to be honest with you, that, hey, the defense is going to show versatility for them and we’re going to play at a championship level on top of improving their draft status. Will, for me, was kind of that first project where, hey, this is what the three-year plan looks like. His mom and I were talking last week. She’s like, ‘Coach, I can bring out that piece of paper right now. I remember that meeting and what exactly that we talked about,’ and then now to see it come to fruition. It doesn’t always work out that way. But for him to take that step, what he’s meant for our locker room, how he goes about his business, he’s a professional. He practices his butt off, he competes his butt off and he loves this school and he loves this town. A dude from Houston, Mississippi, that hadn’t been the norm in the past. I just really appreciate him and how he’s handled himself. He’s a heck of a player, no doubt. He’s got a really bright future, but he’s an unbelievable dude.”

On if Echoles will play in Rebels’ bowl game…

“No, I don’t think so. I’m not going to speak for him. Obviously, we’ve had retention meetings and all that. I told him, I speak to him like my own son. I was like, ‘My job was for you to come in here and develop as a player and as a man and have an unbelievable experience, make a new circle for yourself for the next 40 to 50 years of your life.’ His goal has always been a first-round draft pick. That’s what he wanted out of college football. That’s the first thing I always ask those guys, like, ‘Look, what are you looking for out of college football? Not school, just college football.’ He’s like, ‘Coach, I want to be a first-round draft pick.’ They’re going through the information stage of all that and I told his mom and I told him, I said, ‘Look, man, if you’re a top-20 draft pick, I’m not asking you to come back. That’s bad business.’ That’s been your goal. That’s your aspirations and that’s significant. We’re going to continue to get the information and give it to his family. It’s a family decision for him, but I would be shocked if he doesn’t participate in the bowl game regardless.”

On impact of Blake Purchase’s interception…

“Turnovers are a huge part of the game. You felt that momentum a little bit starting to slide. You didn’t get off the field when you needed to earlier and had a penalty. To come back and change the game, not only from a field position standpoint, but really momentum, I think that was kind of the dagger. I thought it was a huge play in the game and the momentum of the game. He’s another guy that’s had a really good year and a great dude, so I was really happy for him.”

On roster decision-making…

“I think everything’s still in the evaluation phase of everything. I made it a point, it’s our responsibility to get through this season and finish it the right way the best that we can. Now we’re through that regular season. The next thing for us is we’ve got signing day on Wednesday. We’ve got to finish this thing really strong. I think we’ve got a really good class right now. We’ve still got a couple targets out there, so these next couple days are going to be focused on nothing but keeping that class intact and then potentially adding a couple guys to it. That takes the whole building. A lot of these guys in the building have developed those relationships over the last couple years. That’s all of our responsibility. That’s our job to finish this class the right way. Then I think you get through that and then it’s a discretionary week for us in the weight room. Then we’ll really reevaluate everything from a player and coaching perspective moving forward. What do we need to do to give us our best chance to compete at a championship level?”

On lessons learned as first-time head coach…

“That you don’t have it all figured out. That’s for damn sure. No, I think it’s a lot like life, man. I don’t think anything goes exactly how you planned it. You’ve got all these plans and I’m big on setting everything up and I don’t like the gray. I like everything black and white and I like everybody understanding, ‘Here’s my job description. Here’s my expectation of it,’ and all those types of things. Adversity is going to hit in every area of your life. I think some of those things this year, when we look back and really evaluate it, I think some injuries occurred, the ball didn’t always bounce our way and then there’s some things that I could have done better, that we could have done better. There’s times where we could have played a lot better. We could have done our job as players, too. Normally, to me, when you look back at it all, it’s not normally just one thing. I think it’s my responsibility to make sure that we go run the course of this season like we did and then step back and not make an emotional decision and really look at the information and make sure we’re making the best decision moving forward. That’s what I’m going to do.”

On outlook of next month…

“For us, a lot of that will be dictated off of what bowl game we end up in. But this first week is a discretionary week in the weight room, so we’ll give them off from ball. They’ll get three workouts in and focus on school. Then the next week is finals week, so they’ve got to finish really strong academically in the classroom. That’s really important. We’ll do an OTA model in finals week that’ll be player-run that I think is really important to develop some leadership. We’ll start a leadership development program next week that I think will be really important moving forward. Then from there, you kind of structure it to where that first week of bowl prep is not about the team, it’s about us and it’s very camp-like. You go back to the fundamentals and really work on a lot of the young guys to really see where they’re at and what’s that going to look like moving forward. Then, to us, we’ve always done a two-week game model for the bowl game. You do a mock game week of the game plan and get after it and then come back and clean it up with a normal game week and kind of pull the load back a little bit so we can be fresh. Obviously, Christmas is involved, so we’ll give them a couple days off for Christmas. But they’ll get this week away from ball. We’ll come back, do the OTA model and weights and then we’ll get into it.”

On winning four-straight Egg Bowls…

“I think that it was built the right way and I didn’t have anything to do with that. I think any elite program starts with leadership and I think that starts with Glenn up top and then from Keith. I think he’s done an unbelievable job. Then when you start winning, obviously, it becomes a national brand. I don’t care what type of coach you are, if you don’t have good players, it ain’t going to matter. I think stacking a couple really elite years on top of each other has become sexy across the country and a place to come play. I also think the people in this place and how they make them feel when they’re here is very unique. I think that’s gotten out and I think we’ve been able to get more guys on visits and get them here. When they get here, they really love it here. To me, we talked about this before, when I first took the job, thinking like, ‘All right, let’s get to 10 a year and there’s going to be statues of people around here.’ Then that second year, it’s like, ‘All right, this is natty or bust. This feels like Tuscaloosa again.’ That’s what you want because everything’s been invested. You’ve got the right type of leadership. You’ve got the right type of support and there’s high expectations with that, as there should be. I love feeling disappointed at being 8-4 and being two one-possession games versus top-10 teams, and never being the favorite in it, and being pissed off. That’s how it should be. We’ve got to do a better job moving forward, but I think it’s headed in the right direction.”