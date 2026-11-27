The regular season comes to an end Friday with the 123rd meeting between Ole Miss and Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl.

While neither team is competing for a championship, there’s still plenty at stake. The Rebels are looking to secure their fifth consecutive season with at least eight wins, while the Bulldogs need a victory to become bowl eligible for the first time under Jeff Lebby.

And, of course, there are a year’s worth of bragging rights up for grabs.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2026 Egg Bowl.

The Opponent: Mississippi State

Mississippi State (5-6, 2-6 SEC) enters the Egg Bowl needing a victory to become bowl eligible in coach Jeff Lebby’s third season. The Bulldogs started the season 4-0 and climbed to No. 16 in the AP Top 25 before losing six consecutive games, a streak they snapped last week against Tennessee Tech.

Mississippi State’s offense has struggled since losing starting quarterback Kamario Taylor to a season-ending injury, but the Bulldogs still have plenty of talent at wide receiver. Anthony Evans III leads the SEC with 73 receptions for 929 yards, while Sanfrisco Magee has nine touchdowns on just 26 receptions.

Pass protection has been a significant weakness, with the Bulldogs surrendering an SEC-worst 39 sacks.

Defensively, Mississippi State has been considerably better against the run than the pass. The Bulldogs are allowing just 118.4 rushing yards per game but have surrendered 249.4 passing yards per game. Opposing quarterbacks have completed 68 percent of their passes against Mississippi State, throwing 22 touchdowns and just four interceptions.

The Bulldogs do have a disruptive defensive front that has recorded 30 sacks, led by Jaray Bledsoe (5.5) and Will Whitson (5).

Weather forecast

Fans attending Friday’s Egg Bowl should bundle up. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-to-upper 40s at kickoff before climbing into the low 50s during the game. Mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are expected, with sustained winds around 10 mph and occasional gusts exceeding 20 mph.

Ole Miss uniforms

Helmet: Powder blue

Jersey: Red

Pants: Grey

Egg Bowl Unis 😤 pic.twitter.com/ulaXXY4Uua — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) November 26, 2026

How to Watch: Egg Bowl 2026

Who: Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-6, 2-6 SEC) at No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels (7-4, 4-4 SEC)

When: 11 a.m., Friday

Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, Miss.

TV: ABC

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Ole Miss leads the all-time series 67-46-6

Last Meeting: Ole Miss 38, Mississippi State 19 (2025)

Last time out, Rebels: def. Wofford, 59-17

Last time out, Bulldogs: def. Tennessee Tech, 34-16

Mississippi State

Out

QB #1 Kamario Taylor

S #2 Isaac Smith

LB #10 Jalen Smith

WR #11 Ayden Williams

CB #17 Kyle Johnson

DL #23 Trevion Williams

DL #99 Diesel Moye

Doubtful

QB #17 AJ Swann

Ole Miss

Out

RB #5 Kewan Lacy

LB #11 Keaton Thomas

WR #12 Izaiah Hartrup

S #14 Edwin Joseph

S #19 MJ Preston

LB #26 Ant Davis Jr.

WR #27 Kervin Johnson Jr.

LB #30 JaMichael Garrett

S #39 Gerald Lacy Jr.

OL #57 Carius Curne

OL #75 Patrick Kutas

TE #86 Brady Prieskorn

Questionable

RB #33 Shekai Mills-Knight

Probable

QB #2 Deuce Knight

TE #4 Caleb Odom

Odds, Spread, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Mississippi State: +17.5 (-104)

Ole Miss: -17.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Mississippi State: +720

Ole Miss: -1050

Totals

Over: 56.5 (-105)

Under: 56.5 (-115)

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