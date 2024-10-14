Can Rebels Possibly Make the Playoffs?

Ole Miss kind of dug its own grave. LSU kicked the Rebels into the hole and buried them.

Stats were close, the game was tighter, and excitement was at a fever pitch Saturday night when the Rebels and Tigers squared off in aptly named Death Valley. It amounted to a virtual elimination game for the 12-team college football playoff.

So when LSU emerged with the win, 29-26 in overtime, it all but ended Ole Miss’ dream of chasing the national championship. How’d it get away? On Saturday night, mostly due to more than 100 yards in Ole Miss penalties (LSU had 45) and the Rebs failed to score a TD in overtime.

But while LSU is now ranked No. 8, up five spots, the Rebs slid 10 notches to No. 18. Ouch!

But why are the Rebels’ chances of reaching the playoff gone? Well, they’re not but they’d now lose the tiebreak to the Tigers. And they’ve got to win out because there’s no way a team with three losses is selected for the 12-team playoff. No way, no how.

That means Ole Miss has to win the remaining five games on its schedule: Oklahoma, at Arkansas, Georgia, at Florida, Mississippi State.

The Razorbacks knocked off then-No. 4 Tennessee two Saturdays ago so odds are the Rebels will be favored to win in Fayetteville but not by a lot — unless Arkansas’ quarterback is still hurt.

The big one, obviously, is when the mighty Georgia Bulldogs come to Oxford. That was supposed to be Ole Miss’ biggest game of the year and that’s still true but for different reasons. That showdown is not for seeding purposes but for survival. If No. 5 Georgia loses at No. 1 Texas this weekend, that will, without a doubt, be an elimination game.

Nobody, but nobody, expected or predicted Kentucky to waltz into The Vaught and leave with a win in the SEC opener. Losing another close three-point decision at LSU on Saturday was understandable as Death Valley is one of the toughest places to play at night.

But still … this was supposed to be the year. The season that Lane Kiffin and his boys reach the expanded playoffs, challenge for the whole enchilada, and maybe win the whole thing.

After all, Alabama is not on the schedule this year. Jaxson Dart’s senior year was supposed to end in glory, with the prolific passer being interviewed along with Kiffin on a huge stage just after confetti finished falling in whatever fancy stadium is hosting the season’s final game.

Didn’t bother to look up where the championship game will be played because the Rebs won’t be there. And any Ole Miss fans who already bought their tickets for that night will probably be selling them for a handsome profit. That’s hardly good news, though.

OK, I looked it up. The College Football Playoff National Championship game will be played Monday, Jan. 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Like most of the country, the Rebels will likely be watching the game on ESPN. Disagree? Well, I can see a scenario where the boys from Oxford could still get there. If they beat Georgia, they could beat anybody.

So, if they win out to finish 10-2 overall and 6-2 in the dog-eat-dog Southeastern Conference, they’ll have a chance — perhaps a good chance — to be one of the Deserving Dozen.

Then, good health, no turnovers and a red-hot Dart could propel Kiffin and his kids through three qualifying rounds and into the final shootout. If the Rebels miraculously get to Atlanta in late January to proudly wear the red and blue colors one more time, chances are good they’ll square off against another SEC squad.

Ah, perchance to dream. Or, if you prefer Aerosmith to Shakespeare, then dream on. Just don’t bet on it.