Ole Miss is Already Ranked Top 25 for 2021 in Way-Too-Early Polls

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Rebels take the field at the Outback Bowl on Jan. 2. Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics/Joshua McCoy.

The 2020 college football season came to a close on Monday after Alabama defeated Ohio State 52-24 in the National Championship.

For Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin’s first season came to end as the team finished 5-5 after picking up a 26-20 win in the Outback Bowl over the Indiana Hoosiers.

Now, it is time to look ahead to the next season for the Ole Miss Rebels. Two outlets have put out a “too early” top 25 ranking for the 2021 season, and the Rebels are sitting in the top 25 in both.

Stadium’s Brett McMurphy and ESPN’s Mark Schlabach have both revealed their respective rankings following the close of the season. The Rebels are tabbed No. 24 (Stadium) and No. 18 (ESPN).

Looking ahead to next season, head coach Lane Kiffin and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby have both signed contract extensions to stay at Ole Miss.

Quarterback Matt Corral is returning for his redshirt junior campaign after a season where he averaged 384.3 passing yards per game for a total of 3,337 yards. Corral also carried the ball for 506 yards.

The Rebels will return 18 starters (eight on offense and 10 on defense).