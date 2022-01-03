Kiffin on Charlie Weis Jr.

By Adam Brown

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin has acknowledged the replacement for former offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby in Charlie Weis Jr.

On Friday prior to the Sugar Bowl in Kiffin’s press conference he discussed Weis’ coming to Ole Miss.

“We’re excited to bring Charlie Weis on board,” Kiffin said. Charlie’s been with us before at Alabama, at FAU, so he’s very familiar with how we do things.”

In 2018, Weis was under Kiffin at Florida Atlantic as the offensive coordinator for two seasons. Weis helped led the FAU to a Conference USA Championship. The offense ranked in the top 20 in scoring and total offense nationally.

The Owls ended the 2019 campaign with an 11-3 record with a 49-6 win over UAB in the CUSA championship.

Weis comes to Ole Miss after the past two seasons at South Florida as the offensive coordinator and quarterback coach. The Bulls averaged 351.2 yards per game and 23.2 points per game this past season in the American Conference. South Florida finished with a 2-10 overall record.

Weis has been in the SEC at Florida in 2011 and at Alabama in 2015-16 as an offensive analysts.

Lebby took the same job at his alma mater Oklahoma after Brent Venables was announced as the new head coach.