Texas and Oklahoma to Join SEC in 2024

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The SEC expands to 16-teams beginning with the 2024 football season, as the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners join the fold.

On Thursday night, Ross Dellenger of SI.com reported that the Big 12 and its TV partners reached an early agreement with Texas and Oklahoma for the two teams to exit early.

The Longhorns and the Sooners will step into the league on July 1, 2024, according to a statement by the SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

The Big 12 agreement for Texas and Oklahoma to join the SEC a year early is a combined $100 buyout.

Texas and Oklahoma officially accepted an invitation into the SEC on Juley 30, 2021. The two teams looked to begin competition in all sports in 2025-26. Instead, the deal will come to fruition a year earlier than planned.