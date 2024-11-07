Powder Blue Look for Ole Miss in Game Against No. 2 Georgia

OXFORD, Miss. — One of the most popular color combinations for Ole Miss will be the uniform combination on national television Saturday.

The powder blue with white helmets is a good look that will show well on the ABC telecast at 2:30 p.m. The contrast with Georgia’s red helmets, white jerseys and gray points will provide a good look. Don’t discount that because people do watch games with no interest in the outcome based on how it looks. If you doubt it, why have the Dallas Cowboys worn basically the same look for 60 years?

It is a game with College Football Playoff implications on the line. The Rebels, ranked No. 16, already have two losses and can’t afford another one. The only loss No. 2 Georgia has is to Alabama. Even in an expanded playoff scene, more than two losses makes things dicey to play for a championship.

With Alabama not on the schedule this year for the Rebels, this is the biggest game on the schedule, especially at home. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has already talked about not getting a home SEC game at night being a problem, but this one should be the next best thing. Everybody can address that weird schedule slight in the off-season.

