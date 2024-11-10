At least one national YouTube host picked Ole Miss to beat Georgia

OXFORD, Miss. — It was interesting last week to see at least one national online source pick Ole Miss last weekend. After the Rebels took a 28-10 win, Josh Pate took a well-deserved victory lap.

Pate breaks down national games on his channel every week. He’s usually very accurate and has a very good read on things.

For example, he was one of the few national media people that correctly pointed out Ole Miss only had two losses because of two plays. Most were expecting them to be completely out of the running for a College Football Playoff spot facing the Georgia Bulldogs, who hadn’t lost to an SEC team not in Alabama since 2020.

The Rebels responded not just by winning, but dominating. After Jackson Dart was picked off on the third play of the game, Georgia scored its only touchdown of the game. Think about that for a second and realize one of the most dominating teams in college football scored one touchdown.

Meanwhile, Dart went to the locker room, was checked out and spent the rest of the game limping … and carving up the Bulldogs. Not only did he manage the game maybe as well as possible, he even took off running for a key 28-yard gain and a first down in the fourth quarter.

Give the video a look on YouTube. It’s worth the 11:07 it takes to watch the complete show. Plus, with an off week, it gives Ole Miss fans another chance to bask in the afterglow of the biggest Ole Miss wins in years.

