spot_img
spot_img
Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) drops back to pass against Duke
Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) drops back to pass against the Duke Blue Devils in the first quarter during the Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Rebels in NFL: When former Ole Miss players suit up in Week 9

BY Taylor Hodges

A total of 21 former Ole Miss football players will be in action in Week 9 of the NFL season. There’ll also be multiple Rebels playing each day there is an NFL game, including Thursday and Monday night games.

Click here for a recap of Week 8. Here’s a full schedule of when the former Rebels will play this weekend:

Thursday

Baltimore Ravens (2-5) at Miami Dolphins (2-6), 7:15 p.m., Prime Video

Tavius Robinson | OLB | Baltimore Ravens

  • Last Week: Played in 17 defensive snaps and three special teams snaps.
  • Season: 17 tackles, 9 solo, 2 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 FF, 1 PD

Benito Jones | DT | Miami Dolphins

  • Last Week: Had one tackle in a 34-10 win against the Falcons.
  • Season: 7 tackles, 3 solo

Sunday

Chicago Bears (4-3) at Cincinnati Bengals (3-5), Noon, CBS

Jaylon Jones | CB | Chicago Bears

  • Last Week: Had three solo tackles in a 30-16 loss to the Ravens.
  • Season: 7 tackles, 3 solo, 1 FF

Carolina Panthers (4-4) at Green Bay Packers (5-1-1), Noon, FOX

Princely Umanmielen | LB | Carolina Panthers

  • Last Week: Played on 15 defensive snaps and three special teams snaps in a 40-9 loss to the Bills.
  • Season: 9 tackles, 5 solo, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks

Malik Heath | WR | Green Bay Packers

  • Last Week: Had three catches for 29 yards in a 35-25 win against the Steelers.
  • Season: 5 receptions, 75 yards

Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) at Tennessee Titans (1-7), Noon, CBS

Tre Harris | WR | Los Angeles Chargers

  • Last Week: Had two catches for eight yards and one touchdown in a 37-10 win against the Vikings.
  • Season: 11 receptions, 103 yards, 1 TD

Atlanta Falcons (3-4) at New England Patriots (6-2), Noon, CBS

Ben Brown | OL | New England Patriots

  • Last Week: Played six snaps on special teams in the Patriots’ 32-13 win against the Browns.
  • Season: 1 GS, 8 GP

San Francisco 49ers (5-3) at New York Giants (2-6), Noon, CBS

Jordan Watkins | WR | San Francisco 49ers

  • Last Week: Had one reception for seven yards in a 26-15 loss to the 49ers.
  • Season: 1 reception, 7 yards

Jaxson Dart | QB | New York Giants

  • Last Week: Completed 14 of 24 passes for 193 yards and one touchdown and had six carries for 17 yards and a touchdown.
  • Season: 85 of 142, 984 yards, 8 TDs, 3 INTs; 43 carries, 195 yards, 4 TDs

Indianapolis Colts (7-1) at Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3), Noon, CBS

Trey Washington | S | Indianapolis Colts

  • Last Week: Had one tackle in a 38-14 win against the Titans.
  • Season: 4 tackles

D.K. Metcalf | WR | Pittsburgh Steelers

  • Last Week: Had five receptions for 55 yards and one touchdown in a 35-25 loss to the Packers.
  • Season: 27 receptions, 461 yards, 5 TDs

Denver Broncos (6-2) at Houston Texans (3-4), Noon, FOX

Evan Engram | TE | Denver Broncos

  • Last Week: Had four catches for 36 yards in a 44-24 win against the Cowboys.
  • Season: 26 receptions, 315 yards, 1 TD; 1 run, 7 yards

D.J. Jones | DT | Denver Broncos

  • Last Week: Had one solo tackle in a 44-24 win against the Cowboys.
  • Season: 14 tackles, 10 solo, 1 sack

Jacksonville Jaguars (4-3) at Las Vegas Raiders (2-5), 3:05 p.m., FOX

JJ Pegues | DT | Las Vegas Raiders

  • Last Week: Bye week.
  • Season: 2 tackles, 1 solo

Kansas City Chiefs (5-3) at Buffalo Bills (5-2), 3:25 p.m., CBS

Dawson Knox | TE | Buffalo Bills

  • Last Week: Had one reception for 15 yards in a 40-9 win against the Panthers.
  • Season: 8 receptions, 88 yards, 1 TD

Elijah Moore | WR | Buffalo Bills

    • Last Week: Had one reception for 14 yards in a 40-9 win against the Panthers.
    • Season: 5 receptions, 78 yards; 5 rushes, 25 yards, 1 TD

Seattle Seahawks (5-2) at Washington Commanders (3-5), 7:20, NBC

Jared Ivey | LB | Seattle Seahawks

  • Last Week: Bye week.
  • Season: 2 GP

Trey Amos | CB | Washington Commanders

  • Last Week: Had two tackles and pass deflection in a 28-7 loss to the Chiefs.
  • Season: 23 tackles, 13 solo, 6 PDs

Laremy Tunsil | OT | Washington Commanders

  • Last Week: Left Monday night’s 28-7 loss to the Chiefs after 13 plays with a hamstring injury.
  • Season: 8 GS

Monday

Arizona Cardinals (2-5) at Dallas Cowboys (3-4-1), 7:15 p.m., ABC/ESPN

Jonathan Mingo | WR | Dallas Cowboys

  • Last Week: Did not play in 44-24 loss to the Broncos.
  • Season: N/A

Sam Williams | DE | Dallas Cowboys

  • Last Week: Had one tackle and one tackle for a loss in a 44-24 loss to the Broncos.
  • Season: 16 tackles, 13 solo, 1 sack, 1 FR, 1 PD

Bye Weeks

A.J. Brown | WR | Philadelphia Eagles

  • Last Week: Did not play (hamstring) in the Eagles’ 38-20 win against the Giants.
  • Season: 29 receptions, 395 yards, 3 TDs

Rebels on Injured Reserve

  • Daijahn Anthony | S | Cincinnati Bengals
  • AJ Finley | S | Seattle Seahawks
  • Mike Hilton | CB | Indianapolis Colts
  • Cedric Johnson | DE | Cincinnati Bengals
  • Deane Leonard | CB | Los Angeles Chargers
  • Walter Nolen III | DT | Arizona Cardinals
  • Dayton Wade | WR | Baltimore Ravens
  • Kenny Yeboah | TE | Detroit Lions

Rebels on Practice Squads

  • Ulysses Bentley | RB | Indianapolis Colts
  • Nick Broeker | OG | Buffalo Bills
  • Chance Campbell | LB | Philadelphia Eagles
  • Chris Paul Jr. | LB | Seattle Seahawks
  • John Saunders Jr. | S | Miami Dolphins
  • Laquon Treadwell | WR | Indianapolis Colts
  • Juice Wells Jr. | WR | New York Giants

HOTTYTODDY.COM HEADLINES

@ Copyright 2024 by HT Media LLC. All rights reserved. HottyToddy.com is an indepent digital entity not affiliated with the University of Mississippi.