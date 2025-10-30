Rebels in NFL: When former Ole Miss players suit up in Week 9

A total of 21 former Ole Miss football players will be in action in Week 9 of the NFL season. There’ll also be multiple Rebels playing each day there is an NFL game, including Thursday and Monday night games.

Click here for a recap of Week 8. Here’s a full schedule of when the former Rebels will play this weekend:

Thursday

Baltimore Ravens (2-5) at Miami Dolphins (2-6), 7:15 p.m., Prime Video

Tavius Robinson | OLB | Baltimore Ravens

Last Week: Played in 17 defensive snaps and three special teams snaps.

Season: 17 tackles, 9 solo, 2 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 FF, 1 PD

Benito Jones | DT | Miami Dolphins

Last Week: Had one tackle in a 34-10 win against the Falcons.

Season: 7 tackles, 3 solo

Sunday

Chicago Bears (4-3) at Cincinnati Bengals (3-5), Noon, CBS

Jaylon Jones | CB | Chicago Bears

Last Week: Had three solo tackles in a 30-16 loss to the Ravens.

Season: 7 tackles, 3 solo, 1 FF

Carolina Panthers (4-4) at Green Bay Packers (5-1-1), Noon, FOX

Princely Umanmielen | LB | Carolina Panthers

Last Week: Played on 15 defensive snaps and three special teams snaps in a 40-9 loss to the Bills.

Season: 9 tackles, 5 solo, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks

Malik Heath | WR | Green Bay Packers

Last Week: Had three catches for 29 yards in a 35-25 win against the Steelers.

Season: 5 receptions, 75 yards

Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) at Tennessee Titans (1-7), Noon, CBS

Tre Harris | WR | Los Angeles Chargers

Last Week: Had two catches for eight yards and one touchdown in a 37-10 win against the Vikings.

Season: 11 receptions, 103 yards, 1 TD

Atlanta Falcons (3-4) at New England Patriots (6-2), Noon, CBS

Ben Brown | OL | New England Patriots

Last Week: Played six snaps on special teams in the Patriots’ 32-13 win against the Browns.

Season: 1 GS, 8 GP

San Francisco 49ers (5-3) at New York Giants (2-6), Noon, CBS

Jordan Watkins | WR | San Francisco 49ers

Last Week: Had one reception for seven yards in a 26-15 loss to the 49ers.

Season: 1 reception, 7 yards

Jaxson Dart | QB | New York Giants

Last Week: Completed 14 of 24 passes for 193 yards and one touchdown and had six carries for 17 yards and a touchdown.

Season: 85 of 142, 984 yards, 8 TDs, 3 INTs; 43 carries, 195 yards, 4 TDs

Indianapolis Colts (7-1) at Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3), Noon, CBS

Trey Washington | S | Indianapolis Colts

Last Week: Had one tackle in a 38-14 win against the Titans.

Season: 4 tackles

D.K. Metcalf | WR | Pittsburgh Steelers

Last Week: Had five receptions for 55 yards and one touchdown in a 35-25 loss to the Packers.

Season: 27 receptions, 461 yards, 5 TDs

Denver Broncos (6-2) at Houston Texans (3-4), Noon, FOX

Evan Engram | TE | Denver Broncos

Last Week: Had four catches for 36 yards in a 44-24 win against the Cowboys.

Season: 26 receptions, 315 yards, 1 TD; 1 run, 7 yards

D.J. Jones | DT | Denver Broncos

Last Week: Had one solo tackle in a 44-24 win against the Cowboys.

Season: 14 tackles, 10 solo, 1 sack

Jacksonville Jaguars (4-3) at Las Vegas Raiders (2-5), 3:05 p.m., FOX

JJ Pegues | DT | Las Vegas Raiders

Last Week: Bye week.

Season: 2 tackles, 1 solo

Kansas City Chiefs (5-3) at Buffalo Bills (5-2), 3:25 p.m., CBS

Dawson Knox | TE | Buffalo Bills

Last Week: Had one reception for 15 yards in a 40-9 win against the Panthers.

Season: 8 receptions, 88 yards, 1 TD

Elijah Moore | WR | Buffalo Bills

Last Week: Had one reception for 14 yards in a 40-9 win against the Panthers. Season: 5 receptions, 78 yards; 5 rushes, 25 yards, 1 TD



Seattle Seahawks (5-2) at Washington Commanders (3-5), 7:20, NBC

Jared Ivey | LB | Seattle Seahawks

Last Week: Bye week.

Season: 2 GP

Trey Amos | CB | Washington Commanders

Last Week: Had two tackles and pass deflection in a 28-7 loss to the Chiefs.

Season: 23 tackles, 13 solo, 6 PDs

Laremy Tunsil | OT | Washington Commanders

Last Week: Left Monday night’s 28-7 loss to the Chiefs after 13 plays with a hamstring injury.

Season: 8 GS

Monday

Arizona Cardinals (2-5) at Dallas Cowboys (3-4-1), 7:15 p.m., ABC/ESPN

Jonathan Mingo | WR | Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: Did not play in 44-24 loss to the Broncos.

Season: N/A

Sam Williams | DE | Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: Had one tackle and one tackle for a loss in a 44-24 loss to the Broncos.

Season: 16 tackles, 13 solo, 1 sack, 1 FR, 1 PD

Bye Weeks

A.J. Brown | WR | Philadelphia Eagles

Last Week: Did not play (hamstring) in the Eagles’ 38-20 win against the Giants.

Season: 29 receptions, 395 yards, 3 TDs

Rebels on Injured Reserve

Daijahn Anthony | S | Cincinnati Bengals

AJ Finley | S | Seattle Seahawks

Mike Hilton | CB | Indianapolis Colts

Cedric Johnson | DE | Cincinnati Bengals

Deane Leonard | CB | Los Angeles Chargers

Walter Nolen III | DT | Arizona Cardinals

Dayton Wade | WR | Baltimore Ravens

Kenny Yeboah | TE | Detroit Lions

Rebels on Practice Squads