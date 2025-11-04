College Football fans left in the dark as Disney–YouTube TV standoff continues

The ongoing dispute between Disney and YouTube TV has already impacted the viewing habits of millions of college football fans.

No SEC games were televised on the popular streaming platform on Saturday and unless something changes in the next few hours, another major event won’t be available.

The College Football Playoff is set to announce its initial playoff rankings Tuesday at 7 p.m. on ESPN, a Disney-owned channel that’s one of many that has been removed from YouTube TV.

That’s not as big of an issue as games not being televised. After all, every college football writer will be making social media posts and stories about the rankings (including this one).

So, all fans will miss out on in the show is the commentary and analysis, but there won’t be any shortage of that.

Another announcement, though, presents a much grimmer scenario.

The CFP, ESPN and TNT announced the times for the first-round of the College Football Playoff. The first game will take place at 7 p.m., December 19 and there’ll be a triple-header the following day beginning at noon.

ABC and ESPN will broadcast the December 19th game and the noon game the following day. TNT will carry the remaining two games.

So, if this dispute continues that long, half of the CFP won’t be viewed on what has become one of the biggest live tv streaming platforms.

Will it actually continue that long? Probably not but never say never.

We won’t get into the issues of the dispute because its two billion-dollar companies squabbling over money. And since this writer hasn’t even looked up the reasons for the dispute (it’s always the same thing: money), I’m not going to pick a side.

There are other ways of watching all of the previously mentioned college football content that shouldn’t be too hard for fans to find. You found this website and nobody’s paid us to promote their platform, so you’re on your own.

Again, this dispute will most likely be over before the upcoming weekend. Nobody is winning and opinions of both sides are being hurt.

Plus, the dispute is also impacting the entity carrying the biggest stick: the NFL. How many times do you think the NFL will sit quietly as Monday Night Football isn’t reaching its potential viewing audience.